Habitat for Humanity applications to open June 1

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for the homeowner program June 1 through June 30, according to a press release.

North Platte area residents interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of two information sessions at 6 p.m. June 3 or 10 a.m. June 5. The sessions will take place in the auditorium at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on West State Farm Road. Attendees will learn where Habitat is currently building, the eligibility criteria, how to apply and responsibilities of a Habitat homeowner.

Dalene Skates, executive director for NPAHFH, said the Habitat for Humanity program allows people who might not otherwise have an opportunity the chance to become a homeowner.

“Habitat works alongside qualified families to build safe, decent, affordable houses, and then sells it to the family with a 0% interest mortgage,” Skates said.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is a Christian-based organization seeking to “put God’s love into action by bringing folks together to build homes, communities and hope.” To date, NPAHFH has completed 59 houses with two currently under construction.

To register for one of the two informational sessions, call 308-534-6251 by June 2.

For more information, contact Skates at 308-534-6251 or dalene.habitat@gmail.com.