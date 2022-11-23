Habitat TIF study backed by Planning Commission; no one speaks at hearing

The North Platte City Council will decide Dec. 6 whether to declare North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s next planned housing development eligible for tax increment financing.

No one spoke at a Planning Commission hearing Tuesday before the panel voted 8-0 to recommend council approval of Habitat’s TIF eligibility study by Marvin Planning Associates of David City.

Planning Commission members likewise voted 8-0 after a similarly silent public hearing to recommend a conditional use permit to build an RV storage facility at the I-80 Lakeside Campground near Exit 179.

Council members also will take up Lakeside Campground Holding Co. LLC’s request at their Dec. 6 meeting.

Habitat intends to gradually build eight and 12 homes on 2.7 acres stretching west and north from the intersection of East Second Street and McCabe Avenue.

The North Platte affiliate already owns a vacant tract closest to the intersection and has a purchase agreement to buy the rest of the TIF study area, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in response to questions from commission Chairman David Fudge and member Kathleen Matthews.

The City Council referred the TIF study to the planning panel Nov. 1 on a 5-3 vote.

In other business, commission member Tristen Winder told the panel he will resign early next month when he becomes an assignment editor at KNOP-TV in North Platte.

“To preserve journalistic integrity, it’s necessary for me to resign,” said Winder, who joined the Planning Commission in August 2020.

He said he’ll continue doing his current morning show Mondays through Wednesdays on Huskeradio on KODY-AM 1240 and KZTL-FM 106.1.