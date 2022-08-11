Half of Lincoln County now in worst drought categories, UNL center says

Drought conditions worsened in Lincoln County and across Nebraska over the past week as summer heat persisted and rain again grew scarce.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday showed North Platte and most of western and southern Lincoln County in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”

The latter and most serious category continued to cover the county’s southeast corner as well as all of Perkins County and parts of Deuel, Keith, Chase, Frontier, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties.

It's the first time since 2013 that exceptional drought has been present anywhere in Nebraska, and only the third time since 2000 it has appeared in the southwest part of the state.

All or parts of 13 southwest Nebraska and southern Panhandle counties are in one or both of the two worst drought categories, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The center’s most recent Nebraska drought map, showing conditions as of Tuesday morning, may be seen online at droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?NE.

Al Dutcher, Nebraska's associate state climatologist, said the move from extreme drought to exceptional drought in southwest Nebraska is not as noteworthy as it seems.

"It's really a matter of semantics," Dutcher said, noting that when areas have been in severe and extreme drought as long as southwest Nebraska has, "the damage has already been done."

Nebraska’s total percentage of land in “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” grew to nearly 18.2% from about 12.3% on Aug. 2. About 95.5% of all land statewide is below normal on precipitation, the UNL center said.

While conditions may remind people of the state's last major drought a decade ago, Dutcher said things aren't nearly that bad.

"This in no way compares to 2012," he said. "It's nowhere close to that magnitude."

But the continued drought conditions are starting to have an effect on crop potential.

DTN, a company that provides real-time weather, agricultural, energy and commodity market information, said Thursday that its annual crop tour conducted this week shows that corn and soybean yields in Nebraska are likely to be much lower than earlier estimates.

DTN is estimating average corn yields of 158 bushels per acre this year, considerably lower than the U.S. Department of Agriculture's five-year average for Nebraska of nearly 186 bushels per acre. The estimate for soybeans is 52.5 bushels per acre, compared with a five-year average of 59 bushels.

"In Nebraska, conditions have been poor going back to last fall when drought started to creep into the state," DTN Ag Meteorologist John Baranick said in a story posted on the company's website. "With winter and spring being abnormally dry, drought has been the major player in the state's crop production this year."

Baranick also cited heat and severe weather as factors in the lower crop yields.

Elevations at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, another barometer of regional wetness or dryness, are nearly 13 feet below their level a year ago.

Lake Mac had 786,100 acre-feet Thursday, about 45.1% of its capacity. Its elevation stood at 3,225.4 feet, compared with 3,238.1 last Aug. 11.

That’s 40 feet below the maximum of 3,265 feet allowed from May 21 to Sept. 30 under Kingsley Dam’s federal operating license.

Water was flowing out through the dam at 3,100 cubic feet per second Thursday as irrigation demands continued strong in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s prime service area in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.

McConaughy inflows from the North Platte River, meanwhile, were just 122 cfs Thursday compared with 307 cfs a year ago.

North Platte’s year-to-date 2022 precipitation crept up to 10.20 inches when 0.02 inches of rain fell Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

That day also brought a brief respite from the summer’s oven-like theme, with a Sunday high of just 75 degrees and an overnight Monday low of 49.

But temperatures once more reached 100 Wednesday to notch North Platte’s 19th triple-digit day of 2022. Thursday's high stayed below the century mark, reaching 99 about 5 p.m.

This summer currently stands fourth all-time in total days with highs at or above 100. North Platte had 29 such days in 1936, 24 in 2012 and 22 in 1934, according to records kept at UNL’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

Sunny, hot and dry conditions are expected to last through Sunday, with highs each day in the upper 90s to near 100, the weather service said.

Next week should see a cooling trend, with top daily temperatures cooling from the mid-90s Monday to the upper 70s Wednesday and about 80 next Thursday.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will accompany the cooldown, with a 30% chance Sunday night, according to the weather service.

This story includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.