Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories

The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories.

Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Thursday’s newest drought map from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center shows 51% of the state’s area in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” as of Tuesday.

Areas in the latter category, which includes but isn’t limited to all or parts of nine southwest Nebraska counties, covered 11.5% of the state. That’s virtually unchanged from Oct. 18.

But areas suffering from “extreme drought” have spread further since the last report, which showed 42.4% of Nebraska in one of the two most serious categories.

Lincoln County’s percentage of land in “exceptional drought” likewise stayed stable at just below 54.6%. The band covers North Platte and most of the county’s western and southwest areas.

The county’s “extreme drought” band has stretched farther east, boosting the combined area in the two worst drought categories from 90% to 91.6%. Only a thin sliver bordering Custer and Dawson counties was in the less serious “severe drought” category.

To view national, regional, state and county drought maps and tables, visit drought.unl.edu/monitoring.aspx.

North Platte received 0.03 inches of rain before sunrise Thursday, according to the weather service. It was the first measurable moisture since 0.4 inches fell on Oct. 7.

Pleasant autumn temperatures are expected through and past Halloween, reaching the lower 60s Friday and the mid-60s to lower 70s through next Thursday.

Lows will hover around the freezing mark through Monday night and in the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Monday’s Halloween forecast calls for sunny skies and a daytime high near 68 degrees.