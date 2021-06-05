Hands on activities, building tours part of Lincoln County Historical Museum's Heritage Festival

The Heritage Festival June 12 and 13 features many activities that anyone can enjoy, and even learn from, at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

“We are trying to bring in more hands-on, interpretive things this year,” said Jim Griffin, director and curator of the museum at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. “So, we have more people at historic buildings that are going to be able to tell you the history of the building. For hands-on, we have our telegraph line operating this year. We actually never had it during Heritage Festival; we just usually do it for school tours. But we’re going to have it operating in our depot, so people can come in and learn how to be a telegrapher.”

Along with the telegraph line operating, the festival will have a special display featuring the 1996 Olympic torch.

“The gentleman that does our interpretation for the Pony Express, he did the Pony Express ride for the 1996 Olympics when they were in Atlanta,” Griffin said. “He’s going to have the torch that was used on the run here. So I think people will find that fun to come look at. It’s completely different than previous torches because they had to design it so that guys could ride a horse with it.”