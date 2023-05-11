Mark Haneborg, 54, and Bridget Haneborg, 44, waived their preliminary hearing Wednesday in Lincoln County Court, and their case has been bound over to district court.

The Haneborgs are each charged with three counts of evasion of income tax and three counts of filing a fraudulent Nebraska income tax return, all felonies.

Their next court appearance has yet to be determined.

They remain free on bail at 10% of $250,000.

The Haneborgs own several skill gaming casinos in central Nebraska.

They were arrested after an investigation sparked by a robbery in 2020 at the Platte River Skill Casino. Kearney police found records suggesting employees were suspected of being behind the robbery on July 25, 2020.

Investigations into business practices followed. That led to allegations against the Haneborgs by a former employee that the two weren’t reporting employee wages or all the owners' income on their state and federal taxes.

Court records allege the Haneborgs underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021, for which the report says they owed $108,599 in income tax.