Harold Grandy's green thumb has led him from Colorado to North Platte business

He moved back to Nebraska and started Grandy’s Greenhouses in 1972 and he still owns the business with his wife, Rosemary.

“We still use the original greenhouse,” Grandy said. It was a 16-by-50 foot building.

The business started with wholesale.

“I started doing mums, poinsettias and Easter lillies for flower shops,” Grandy said. “Then I kind of got into the retail end by accident.”

Grandy said they were growing mums for a large retailer and at the last minute, they changed their minds.

“I was like, ‘What am I going to do with all these extras,’” Grandy said. “So I put a little teeny ad in the back of the newspaper, two or three lines, and that’s how the retail got started.”

The wholesale business continued for a lot of years, Grandy said.

“When my grandfather was alive, he helped do a lot of the sales,” Grandy said.

His grandfather was in charge of the garden area at the former Gibson’s in North Platte and when he passed, Grandy said folks knew where the plants came from.

“So they started coming out here,” Grandy said. “Now I’m just 99.9% retail.”