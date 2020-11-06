Harold Grandy's green thumb has led him from Colorado to North Platte business

Harold Grandy developed an interest in horticulture as a teenager and was given the opportunity to work at a Western Colorado Floral greenhouses in Grand Junction, Colorado, as a teenager.
After moving back to Nebraska, Grandy started his own business that was geared towards wholesale, providing plants for a number of large retailers in the North Platte area and beyond. His love for growing things was nurtured by the owners of the shop in Grand Junction.
“They raised blooming plants and cut carnations, roses for floral shops,” Grandy said. “The owners were Walt and Cathy and she was Dutch and she always wore wooden shoes.”
Grandy said he doesn’t remember what his wages were, but thought it was .50 to .75 cents an hour.
“In those days it was all clay pots, outside soil and wooden trays,” Grandy said. “The soil had to be sterilized, so we used steam to kill any weed seeds and pathogens.”
The glass houses were 200 and 300 feet long, Grandy said.
“The trays held six clay pots,” Grandy said. “They were heavy.”
Grandy learned a lot about how to steam sterilize soil, fill pots and plant cuttings.
“That’s something I always wanted to do was greenhouse stuff,” Grandy said. “For a while, I looked into going into teaching horticulture and then my life took a different direction.”
He moved back to Nebraska and started Grandy’s Greenhouses in 1972 and he still owns the business with his wife, Rosemary.
“We still use the original greenhouse,” Grandy said. It was a 16-by-50 foot building.
The business started with wholesale.
“I started doing mums, poinsettias and Easter lillies for flower shops,” Grandy said. “Then I kind of got into the retail end by accident.”
Grandy said they were growing mums for a large retailer and at the last minute, they changed their minds.
“I was like, ‘What am I going to do with all these extras,’” Grandy said. “So I put a little teeny ad in the back of the newspaper, two or three lines, and that’s how the retail got started.”
The wholesale business continued for a lot of years, Grandy said.
“When my grandfather was alive, he helped do a lot of the sales,” Grandy said.
His grandfather was in charge of the garden area at the former Gibson’s in North Platte and when he passed, Grandy said folks knew where the plants came from.
“So they started coming out here,” Grandy said. “Now I’m just 99.9% retail.”
During this time of year, Grandy said the business focuses on house plants. Then in January, they begin planting for spring and outside plants.
Grandy’s Greenhouses are located at 11239 W. Platte Valley Road, west of North Platte and north of Highway 30. Grandy’s is open year round with fall and winter hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Grandy said other times are available by appointment. For more information, call 308-636-6007 or visit facebook.com/grandysgreenhouse.
