Hay burns on South Homestead Road

Members of the North Platte Fire Department battled a hay bale fire Friday afternoon on the 3000 block of South Homestead Road. According to Jim Einspahr, a battalion chief with the North Platte Fire Department, roughly 100 bales burned along with a few piles of chopped hay.

Einspahr said the residents had grouped nine hay bales about two days ago and the pile internally combusted on Friday. The bales were spread out on the site, and Einspahr said the blaze was controlled just after 1 p.m.