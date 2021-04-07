'He just had a heart for people': Annual race to benefit Lincoln County CASA named in honor of Kevin Kennedy

Everybody Kevin Kennedy met became a friend and his love for people brought joy to those whose lives he touched on a daily basis.

Kennedy died Dec. 26. In his honor, Lincoln County CASA’s annual race has been renamed the Kevin Kennedy 5K Hero Race.

“He would be totally thrilled that people remembered,” said Ellen Kennedy, Kevin’s wife. “He loved people, he loved children, he loved veterans, he loved older people. He just had a heart for people.”

Kennedy said they would take motorcycle rides when the weather allowed.

“We’d go get ice cream at Cold Stone and if he’d see homeless people, he would have to stop and talk to them,” she said. “Before he gave them any money, he wanted to know their story. Sometimes he prayed with them. He was for the underdog, so to speak.”

She said Kevin enjoyed the CASA run and often posed for pictures with the kids.

“He loved Jesus most of all,” Kennedy said. “He was never afraid to share his faith. He would always bring up God in some fashion to a stranger or to a child.”