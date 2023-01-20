 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Head Start taking applications for 2023-24

Applications for the North Platte Head Start program for the 2023-24 school year are open.

Parents with a preschool child age 3 or 4 can contact Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska, North Platte Head Start at the following addresses or phone numbers:

  • North Platte full day part year, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Avenue, 308-534-0115.
  • North Platte part day part year, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Avenue, 308-221-6920.
  • North Platte full day full year, 920 E. 11th St., 308-534-2800.

The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children. The program provides comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services.

It also involves parents in their children’s learning and helps parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals.

For more information, go to communityactionmidne.com for all Mid Head Start center contact information.

