Health directors mark first day of National Public Health Week

West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden spoke about childhood and adult immunizations.

“We’re looking forward to making sure that children in our rural West Central District get caught up on any of the childhood immunizations they may have fallen behind on during the pandemic,” Vanderheiden said. “We know that this is a problem across the United States.”

Vanderheiden said many individuals have fallen behind on checkups and other vaccines that children and adults need to keep them “healthy and well.”

Jeremy Eschliman of Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney answered a question about rural health departments’ continuing to remain vigilant in vaccinations.

“I think what we’re trying to say in so many ways is, metaphorically, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Eschliman said. “We’re seeing good vaccination rates, but we have a long ways to go.” He cited additional COVID-19 variants cropping up and their transmissibility.

“We need to be vigilant in those non-pharmaceutical interventions we’ve talked about so much,” Eschliman said. “The policies that are put in place in a lot of our school districts and everything right now seem very successful, and we just need to hold the line.”