Health insurance program topic of North Platte City Council nonvoting work session Wednesday

North Platte City Council members Wednesday will hold a nonvoting work session to hear a presentation on the city’s health insurance program.

Spencer Thomas of Apta Health will review relevant figures and information for the council as it considers whether to renew its coverage for city employees later this year.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

People who can’t attend but want to follow the meeting may do so remotely at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.