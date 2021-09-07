Hearing on Twin Platte Natural Resource District's budget will be Thursday

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District’s property tax rate would continue its long retreat from its peak a decade ago under the NRD’s proposed 2021-22 budget.
Twin Platte board members will hold a public hearing and vote on the $19.91 million budget at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the NRD’s meeting room at Great Western Bank, 111 S. Dewey St.
Spending authority for all funds would fall by 2.8% from 2021-22 levels, General Manager Kent Miller said. The NRD’s property tax request would be unchanged for the fourth straight year, totaling just under $1.5 million.
Because its total valuation grew 2.48% to $6.87 billion, the NRD’s property tax rate would fall to 2.18 cents per $100 of taxable value, he said.
That would be the lowest tax rate since 2005-06 for the NRD, which covers all of Keith and Arthur counties and parts of Lincoln and McPherson counties.
Twin Platte had charged 6.9 cents per $100 for five straight fiscal years — 2009-10 to 2013-14 — after adopting an “integrated management plan” for surface water and groundwater as mandated by a 2004 state law.
Miller says the high tax rates were charged to store funds to buy “offset water” from willing users when needed to meet the plan’s Platte River flow targets. The NRD started reducing its tax rate once enough money was obtained.
Most of the NRD’s annual budget, he adds, reflects the need for authority to spend the offset-water dollars should some be needed.
Twin Platte spent only 21.6% of its $20.49 million 2020-21 budget, based on the NRD’s legal budget notice in the Aug. 28 Telegraph.
The district’s traditional tree-planting, grassland, conservation and education programs would continue essentially unchanged in 2021-22, Miller said.
Reconstruction of the NRD’s Brule Watershed Dam is expected to start in 2022, he said, with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service directly paying or reimbursing all of the project’s estimated $2.27 million cost.
Miller said the “dry structure” dam, built in 1965 about one-half mile northwest of Brule, temporarily backs up water during heavy rainfalls to protect the town from flooding.
He said the NRD is responsible for operating and maintaining the dam, including draining off any collected water into a dry drainage channel.
Structural cracks in the dam’s embankment are triggering its reconstruction, Miller said.