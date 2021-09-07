Hearing on Twin Platte Natural Resources District's budget will be Thursday

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District’s property tax rate would continue its long retreat from its peak a decade ago under the NRD’s proposed 2021-22 budget.

Twin Platte board members will hold a public hearing and vote on the $19.91 million budget at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the NRD’s meeting room at Great Western Bank, 111 S. Dewey St.

Spending authority for all funds would fall by 2.8% from 2021-22 levels, General Manager Kent Miller said. The NRD’s property tax request would be unchanged for the fourth straight year, totaling just under $1.5 million.

Because its total valuation grew 2.48% to $6.87 billion, the NRD’s property tax rate would fall to 2.18 cents per $100 of taxable value, he said.

That would be the lowest tax rate since 2005-06 for the NRD, which covers all of Keith and Arthur counties and parts of Lincoln and McPherson counties.

Twin Platte had charged 6.9 cents per $100 for five straight fiscal years — 2009-10 to 2013-14 — after adopting an “integrated management plan” for surface water and groundwater as mandated by a 2004 state law.

