Hearing residents' calls, state leaders have started investing more resources at Lake McConaughy

» Keith County’s lodging tax posted the most eye-popping gain, jumping 21.8% for last year’s May-September period.

Those same five months in 2020 saw net hotel-motel tax collections rise by 7.9% — a far cry from the pandemic-driven 30.6% drop next door that year in Lincoln County.

Many vendors in Ogallala and at the lake said customers “were spending more dollars than they had spent before,” Schilz said.

“They were pleasantly surprised. I was surprised. I was concerned there would be weekends (when) we were full and had to turn people away.”

Instead of its 2020 plan to restrict permanent and beach camping spots to 600, Game and Parks set aside 1,500 Lake Mac and Lake Ogallala spaces from just before Memorial Day until Labor Day. “First-come, first-served” camping resumed after that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lakes’ permanent and beachfront campgrounds were completely full only two of the season’s 13 weekends, Schilz said.

Except for those two, “you could still on Friday morning go and see what was available (for beach camping) and reserve it the same day,” she said.