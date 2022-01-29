Hearing residents' calls, state leaders have started investing more resources at Lake McConaughy

OGALLALA — Two years ago this month, hundreds of Lake McConaughy fans from three states gathered there in winter’s midst to send an unmistakable message.
Upset by a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plan to sharply restrict camping, they packed an agency open house near Kingsley Dam to say Lake Mac needed more and better visitor services — not less access.
In other words: If Nebraska’s largest lake is the state’s largest outdoor attraction, how about treating it that way?
Based on the 24 months since, Lincoln has gotten their message.
“I would say tremendous improvements have been made in the level of communication,” said Deb Schilz, Ogallala’s mayor until she resigned from the City Council Monday.
“It’s great for the east side of the state to see that western Nebraska is here and open for business.”
Because Ogallala uses the city manager form of government, the president of the city’s five-member council acts as mayor.
Schilz also sat on the Keith County Visitors Committee until her term on that panel expired in December. She and her husband, former state Sen. Ken Schilz, are moving to a home near Bayside Golf Course near McConaughy’s south shore, and outside Ogallala city limits.
A special legislative committee on Nebraska water resources was explicitly charged last spring with recommending tourism upgrades at McConaughy — over and above a lengthy to-do list Game and Parks has pursued since the open house on Jan. 16, 2020.
The Unicameral committee unveiled its recommendations Jan. 10, calling for state funds for a new 100-slip marina somewhere on the lake and projects to improve key roads near both the north and south shores.
The agency’s top project, a total rebuild of the main north-shore entrance at Martin Bay, is expected to be done by Memorial Day.
Repaving of Shoreline Road, connecting Game and Parks areas between Martin Bay and Arthur Bay, took place last year.
The redesigned Martin Bay entrance will add more entrance kiosks for campers and “day-use” visitors, said Jim Swenson, the agency’s parks administrator until he was promoted to deputy director in December.
Kiosks will sit farther north than before, he said, adding room for waiting vehicles and reducing backups on Nebraska Highway 61.
The highway ferries motorists from Ogallala over Kingsley Dam, exiting its north end just before the Martin Bay turnoff.
“We’ve been pushing hard to get that done,” Swenson said. “It’s going to be a lot safer (than) sitting on that highway.”
Meanwhile, Game and Parks last summer implemented a modified but more generous version of the reservation-only camping plan that brought the protesters to the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center to start with.
Ogallala and Keith County residents held their collective breath: Would that choke off Lake Mac’s regular summer migrations, especially from Colorado’s Front Range?
It didn’t seem so, said Schilz, Swenson and Jessop Adams, chairman of the Keith County Planning Commission.
“To Game and Parks’ credit, things went very, very smoothly,” Adams said.
“We had concerns about whether the messaging (about the changes) would be good enough. They did a great job in getting the message where it needed to go,” especially Colorado.
State sales- and lodging-tax figures indicate Lake Mac’s past two summers were better than ever — even with COVID-19 settling in just a month after the open house.
» Taxable sales in Keith County jumped 7.1% in 2020 and 8.7% in 2021 for the five months from May through September, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
» After rising 2.8% in 2020, net income for those months from Ogallala’s 1.5% city sales tax leapt 12.7% in 2021, topping $1 million for the first time.
» Keith County’s lodging tax posted the most eye-popping gain, jumping 21.8% for last year’s May-September period.
Those same five months in 2020 saw net hotel-motel tax collections rise by 7.9% — a far cry from the pandemic-driven 30.6% drop next door that year in Lincoln County.
Many vendors in Ogallala and at the lake said customers “were spending more dollars than they had spent before,” Schilz said.
“They were pleasantly surprised. I was surprised. I was concerned there would be weekends (when) we were full and had to turn people away.”
Instead of its 2020 plan to restrict permanent and beach camping spots to 600, Game and Parks set aside 1,500 Lake Mac and Lake Ogallala spaces from just before Memorial Day until Labor Day. “First-come, first-served” camping resumed after that.
The lakes’ permanent and beachfront campgrounds were completely full only two of the season’s 13 weekends, Schilz said.
Except for those two, “you could still on Friday morning go and see what was available (for beach camping) and reserve it the same day,” she said.
Better yet, she and Adams added, Lake Mac witnessed a phenomenon lake and town vendors have long coveted but rarely could count on: more visitors during the week.
“Now that they can reserve a spot and (know) they have it,” Adams said, “they’re staying over three or four days and they’re spending (money) while they’re here.”
Swenson said that jibes with his observations. Before his promotion, he spent many recent holiday weekends at McConaughy and talked to local businesses during the summer.
“What I was hearing was concerns, one, but two, ‘Maybe this is OK, we’ll see you at the end of the year,’” he said.
Evidence from another Game and Parks upgrade last summer, however, indicated it’s time to retire past annual visitor estimates pegging Lake Mac’s annual attendance as high as 1.9 million in 2019.
That series of figures, which Swenson said were pure “guesstimates,” had had state officials touting McConaughy as Nebraska’s No. 1 or No. 2 overall attraction and certainly the state’s top outdoor destination.
He said Game and Parks, which operates 17 beach areas at the Kingsley lakes, installed vehicle counters for the first time at five popular ones: Martin Bay, Arthur Bay, Sandy Beach, Cedar View — all north-shore sites — and Lake Ogallala.
“We should have done that years ago,” Swenson said.
The hard counts yielded about 821,000 visitors to those five sites, he said. That reflects an average of four people per vehicle, based on camping registrations and U.S. National Park Service guidelines.
Even so, Swenson said, McConaughy can rightly boast to be Nebraska’s top outdoor tourist attraction.
Even if the numbers don’t prove it, he said, “you’ve got the sandy beaches that do.”
He added that he’s encouraged by the additional attention to Lake Mac from the special legislative committee, though most details about its biggest-ticket item — the new marina — remain unsettled.
The committee, formed when state senators passed Legislative Bill 406 last year, took local residents’ ideas for a week in Ogallala last August. (Dubbed “STAR WARS” for its acronym, the panel has a lengthy full name unrelated to the science-fiction films.)
LB 406 directed the panel to examine needed additions to water resources or recreation facilities at Lake Mac, in the Omaha-Lincoln area and in northeast Nebraska.
The special committee has called for creating a 4,000-acre lake between the state’s two largest cities and upgrading facilities at Lewis and Clark Lake and Niobrara State Park.
Speaker Mike Hilgers, the panel’s chairman, introduced LB 1023 Jan. 13 to authorize its projects. The bill, prioritized by committee member Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, awaits its public hearing.
A concept drawing for the panel by Omaha’s HDR Inc. engineering firm suggests a south-shore Lake Mac marina, with the north shore and the Sandhills in the background.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed the committee’s work in his Jan. 13 State of the State speech, stressed in visiting North Platte the next day that the marina’s location isn’t close to being nailed down.
But “by adding additional services like a marina, you’ll have additional tourism and attract more people to come in,” Ricketts said at the North Platte Regional Airport.
Schilz and Adams said the marina’s eventual location — whether on the less developed south shore or the highly developed north — must account for year-to-year fluctuations in lake elevation.
Capped by federal regulations at 3,265 feet much of the year, McConaughy’s elevation fell to a record-low 3,197.6 feet in 2004.
It’s also unclear whether a new marina would make use of an existing bay or require excavation of a new one, the two Ogallala leaders said.
Besides a new marina, the special panel has recommended adding shoulders along two-lane Nebraska Highway 92 — the north shore’s main highway — on the eastern two-thirds of its 26-mile run to Lewellen.
Turn lanes would be added at three key north-shore access points: Arthur Bay, present-day Lemoyne and Otter Creek near the old Belmar town site.
Lake Mac drowned the original sites of Belmar and “old” Lemoyne when it first filled in 1941.
The STAR WARS committee also is calling for new and extended paving for a key south-shore road. It leaves U.S. Highway 26 about 10 miles north of Ogallala, runs north to Lake View Campground and west past Bayside Golf Course to Eagle Canyon.
A landscaped, monument-capped entrance to the McConaughy area rounds out the STAR WARS committee’s recommendations.
Schilz and Adams said an entrance near the highway “Y” at the end of Ogallala’s North Spruce Street likely makes the most sense. U.S. 26 and Nebraska 61 parted ways there for years until both were rerouted onto a bypass west and north of Ogallala. The Y feeds traffic west toward Lake View or east toward the dam.