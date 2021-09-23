Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor to host 'sew day' where participants can help sew quilts

Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor Sew Day will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Faith Formation Building of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2801 West E St.
Fabric to make the blocks has already been cut and is ready to sew. Anyone who wants to help sew Quilts of Valor is welcome to attend for an hour or two or for the entire day. Participants are asked to bring a sewing machine and basic sewing supplies. For more information, contact Chris Reinert at creinert1@charter.net.
