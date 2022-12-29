Heavy, wet snow hits North Platte area Thursday; makes for slushy roadways

A wintry mix of rain and later snow resulted in messy driving conditions in the North Platte area Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

Snowfall amounted to an estimated 2 inches at the Lee Bird Regional Airport by about 2 p.m., when the precipitation had tapered to flurries.

"There was so much (snow) melting as it was falling. It was so heavy and wet and really compacts on the ground. Kind of hard to keep up with," said Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster at the National Weather Service office in North Platte. "It's really hard to get an exact measurement of how much snow actually fell."

Rain in southwestern Nebraska changed into snow in the early hours of Thursday and began falling in the North Platte area just after daybreak.

Sporer said the snow was concentrated in a narrow band from Imperial up through North Platte and Broken Bow and a little south of O'Neill.

"The event definitely unfolded how we were expecting it," Sporer said. "We were forecasting for a couple of inches. There was a good amount of slush on roadways making for some slick and hazardous travel in some places."

Sporer said with temperatures taking a nose dive Thursday night, there is a strong chance for roadways to freeze overnight and present some slick spots during the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures should reach into the high 30s to lower 40s and remain dry throughout the New Year's Day weekend. But that could change late Sunday into Monday as Sporer said another winter weather system could hit the area, bringing with it the first precipitation of 2023.

"We definitely are keeping on eye on that, something that could develop in the first part of the week," Sporer said. "There is the potential for snow accumulation again and we're watching it close. It's still early in the process so it's difficult to pinpoint (the amounts), but it looks like it will be more substantial than what we were dealing with (on Thursday)."