Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed two North Platte lawyers to become judges in the 11th Judicial District.
Patrick Heng was appointed as a district court judge, and Tanya Roberts-Connick as a county judge, according to a press release Monday morning.
The 11th Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.
Heng, 63, has practiced law in North Platte for over a decade. He was a partner of Waite, McWha, & Heng from 2011 to 2019 and then opened Patrick M. Heng Law Office in 2020. Prior to practicing in North Platte, Heng was a partner at Raynor, Rensch & Pfeiffer based in Omaha from 1987 to 2011. He also has experience with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, serving as deputy county attorney from 1984 to 1987. Heng’s legal career has included general litigation practice, family law, work as a court-appointed and private criminal and juvenile attorney, divorce and child custody cases, appeal cases, collection litigation, and contract dispute.
Heng holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association.
Heng regularly reviews pro bono and reduced-fee cases from the Nebraska Bar Association, taking on cases in his areas of law.
Heng is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David W. Urbom.
Roberts-Connick, 47, has worked in the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office since 2000. She served as deputy county attorney from 2000 to 2012, with experience in both the child support enforcement division and the criminal division. She has been Lincoln County’s chief deputy county attorney since April 1, 2012. In this capacity, she has represented the state of Nebraska in criminal, juvenile and Mental Health Board proceedings as well as having responsibility to supervise and train staff. Prior to her time with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, Roberts-Connick worked for the Nebraska State Patrol as a law clerk from 1998 to 2000.
Roberts-Connick holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association.
Since 2017, Roberts-Connick has served on the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force as lead for the West Region, composed of 27 counties in western Nebraska. She’s also been a member of Lincoln County’s Coordinated Response Team for Domestic Violence, its Sexual Assault Response Team and its Human Trafficking Task Force.