Heng to become district judge, Roberts-Connick a county judge in 11th Judicial District

Heng regularly reviews pro bono and reduced-fee cases from the Nebraska Bar Association, taking on cases in his areas of law.

Heng is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David W. Urbom.

Roberts-Connick, 47, has worked in the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office since 2000. She served as deputy county attorney from 2000 to 2012, with experience in both the child support enforcement division and the criminal division. She has been Lincoln County’s chief deputy county attorney since April 1, 2012. In this capacity, she has represented the state of Nebraska in criminal, juvenile and Mental Health Board proceedings as well as having responsibility to supervise and train staff. Prior to her time with the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office, Roberts-Connick worked for the Nebraska State Patrol as a law clerk from 1998 to 2000.

Roberts-Connick holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska County Attorneys Association.