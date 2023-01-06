Hershey band earns top awards at Alamo Bowl

Hershey Marching Band students brought home trophies recognizing their hard work, but the memories made on their Alamo Bowl trip were at the top of their list.

The Hershey students brought home several awards from the competition in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29. They took first place in the following categories: Outstanding Marching, Outstanding Music, Outstanding General Effect, Outstanding Drum Majors and overall first place in Parade Competition.

Director Becky Brittenham said the students excelled at the competition and represented their school well.

“The trophies are validation that we’re really good, with the passion and heart the students have and the work we put in every day,” Brittenham said. “We had fun, but at the end of the day we all had to pull our weight, and we uniformly did it.”

Five bands were in the competition and most of them averaged about 80 students. Hershey’s band has 33 students in eighth through 12th grades.

Junior drum major Ceiden Childears said it was an opportunity to showcase small-town Nebraska.

“It just really makes me proud that a little town in Nebraska can kind of show the United States what we’re really about,” Childears said. “It really doesn’t matter the size of the band or how much money you spend on it or anything like that. It’s just the heart and passion behind it is really the biggest thing about it.”

Childears and Cruz Brooks, senior drum major, were selected as the Outstanding Drum Majors at the competition. Both said the memories they made were the most important aspect for them, but Brooks said the highlight for him was when the students returned to Hershey.

“I think the highlight of the trip, even though technically it wasn’t part of the trip, was coming back and seeing all that support from our town and our classmates,” Brooks said. “I thought that was amazing.”

Another part of the trip was the experience of being away from home for the first time, Childears said, and “having to be responsible for once.”

Coming from the small town of Hershey, the students said it was overwhelming to see the size of San Antonio.

“Thinking about how many people we saw and didn’t see in those five days kind of opens up your perspective of actually how big it is,” Childears said. “You realize Nebraska’s not that big of a state. I thought Lincoln and Omaha were big cities, but they’re not, compared to San Antonio.”

The students had the opportunity to experience the famous River Walk and tried out the various foods available. Childears said he enjoyed the authentic Mexican food, but Brooks had a little different perspective.

“I grew up in a Hispanic household, so I’ve already had a lot of Spanish food,” Brooks said, “but I think my No. 1 food experience would be Joe’s Crab Shack. I’ve had seafood before, but I’ve never had fresh, good seafood.”

Brooks ordered a full bucket of crab legs, lobster, shrimp, potatoes and corn.

“It was great,” Brooks said. “I ate every last bit of it so I got my money’s worth, because it was kind of pricey. It was really cool to have something that you don’t get in rural Nebraska.”

Lori Evans, former band teacher, retired three years ago but went on the trip as a chaperone and supporter to Brittenham. The Hershey band performed in 2013 and 2016 at the Alamo Bowl, setting the tone for the current students.

“This was actually a three-peat because in 2013 we swept the awards with all first places; in 2016 we did it again,” Evans said. “They were supposed to go in 2019, but I’d retired by then and the COVID thing happened. So coming back and trying to get that sweep was hard because the students had no collective memory.”

Evans said when the band makes the trip every three years, the juniors and seniors remember how hard they had to work to get to that point.

“It’s the end of the semester and they’re exhausted, they have finals coming up and we were just pounding it in — point your toes, make sure your step styles are the same and step sizes are the same,” Brittenham said, “all of the stuff they’ve been hearing since August.”

Preparation was made more difficult because practicing outside in Nebraska in December is impossible, Brittenham said.

The discipline the students showed drew the attention of their peers, as well as the officials. Brittenham and Amber Blessin, chaperone and photographer, said they received many compliments about their students’ behavior.

“We had waiters and waitresses tell us they were the best-behaved band they had ever had in their restaurant,” Blessin said.

She also pointed to the band’s effort to strive to be the best they can be and said that goes back to the beginning of the school year.

“At the end of every competition when they get back in here, the two drum majors give the rest of the band a pep talk, kind of a rundown of ‘this is what you’ve done,’ then dismiss the band,” Blessin said. “It was after a marching competition, and one of (the drum majors) mentioned, ‘We’re building a culture of excellence.’”

Blessin said that resonates from marching band to pep band to concert band, and Brittenham added that it flows over into their other classes as well.

“I think other teachers recognize the respect and integrity that these band kids have,” Brittenham said. “They’re authentic and real and are passionate about what they do and how they do it.”

Brooks said he believes all the students strive to be the best possible.

“No one settles for mediocre and everyone has like this mindset of we need to be perfect,” Brooks said. “I think that’s what helps us get all these trophies. I think it’s awesome because no one wants to give up at a certain point and say, ‘This is good enough.’ We’re like ‘we need to keep getting better and better.’”