Hershey Fall Festival signals the turn from summer to fall

In an area blessed with both summer and autumn community celebrations, the annual Hershey Fall Festival straddles the seasons.

Hundreds lined South Lincoln Avenue Saturday morning for a half-hour-long parade offering visual treats like this handsome team and wagon and seemingly endless treats flying gently from float after float for little ones.

Director Lori Evans’ Hershey junior-senior high school marching band led off the parade, while 2022 District 42 legislative candidates Chris Bruns and Mel McNea were among the sitting and would-be elected officials walking or riding the route.

In-town festivities began with a morning breakfast at Maria Lutheran Church and continued with pie and ice cream at the United Methodist Church, a car show and barbecue in Washington Park and an evening downtown concert with Dylan Bloom and headliner Logan Mize.

