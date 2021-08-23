Hershey Fall Festival starts with breakfast, closes with country music concert

The 2021 Hershey Fall Festival features Logan Mize in concert Saturday night with Dylan Bloom as the opening act.

Mize is a country music artist and songwriter from Clearwater, Kansas, and Bloom is a country singer-songwriter from North Bend. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. with the gate opening at 5:30 p.m. along with a beer garden and food trucks along First Street, just north of Hershey State Bank.

This year the concert is open to all ages. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased at outhousetickets.com or at both Hershey State Bank locations at 100 S. Lincoln Ave. in Hershey and 301 E. Philip Ave. in North Platte.

The day opens at 7 a.m. with breakfast at Maria Lutheran Church.

The “Coming Together” parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pie and ice cream will be served at the United Methodist Church.

The popular car show takes place at Washington Park from noon to 4 p.m. Also at the park is the annual barbecue. A prime rib sandwich meal will be offered with both walk-up and drive-thru options.