The Hershey Future Farmers of America chapter received an $8,400 grant through Farm Credit Services of America’s Working Here Fund.

The Working Here Fund grant will be used to establish the FFA chapter at Hershey Public Schools. The FFA chapter will provide leadership opportunities for members in the form of leadership camps, FFA competitions and agricultural literacy teaching in elementary schools.

“Our community has been in great need of an agriculture program and FFA chapter for quite some time,” said Donavan Phoenix, FFA adviser. “We feel students have been underserved in these areas for far too long. It is now time to provide agricultural learning and leadership opportunities for our students.”

The Hershey FFA program has set a long list of goals to accomplish in the next five years including attaining 75% student body participation, creating monthly ag literacy programs for elementary students, hosting an annual hunger banquet, reaching 100% "supervised agricultural experience" participation and establishing FFA livestock exhibits at the Lincoln County Fair.

“We value the opportunity to support an organization such as Hershey Public Schools, which shares FCSAmerica’s passion to serve the next generation of ag producers,” said Johna Jablonski, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s North Platte office.

The Hershey FFA chapter is one of 56 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the fourth quarter of 2022. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000, for a total of $306,250 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.