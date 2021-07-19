Hershey Public Schools board sends bond issue to voters

The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education has announced a $17.9 million bond that will address facility needs.
The proposed project consists of approximately 55,000 square feet of renovation of the existing facility and 30,000 square feet of new construction. The design incorporates the 1959 addition and results in an educational facility that will serve the district well into the future.
Superintendent Jane Davis said it is a mail-only election and ballots were sent out on Monday. The deadline to receive ballots is 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
“The school board has been focusing on facility improvements beginning in 2008,” Davis said. “A community facility committee was established and they identified many needs.”
Ultimately it was decided to infill the courtyard and add classroom space through Build America Bonds and cash reserve at that time, Davis said.
“In 2018, the board once again brought together a community facility committee to study facility and curriculum needs,” Davis said. “This work included a facility audit, a review of different project solution options by a steering committee, and feedback from a public stakeholder group.”
COVID 19 brought the process to a halt and in January 2021, the process reconvened.
“The board began working again with experts in design,” Davis said. “The nearly six-month formal process culminated with a consensus design that will address the urgent needs in the most efficient and fiscal way possible.”
The project specifically addresses the following areas:
» Allows vocational agriculture and an FFA Chapter to be added to the curriculum and activities by adding classroom space.
» Replaces the 1959 kitchen with a new kitchen, serving lines and commons area, which will allow appropriate lunch schedules and increase flexibility of instructional time for students. Current facility requires first lunch period to begin at 10:45 a.m.
» Renovations to include code and safety upgrades such as ADA and Title IX in restrooms and locker rooms.
» Provides a safe and secure visitor entrance where visitors will be met by school personnel during the school day.
» New fire safety measures throughout the entire building.
» Added classroom space for students who have special needs, space for small group instruction and all of the 1959 edition classrooms will be enlarged from their current 525 square foot size to make them the same size as other classrooms.
» A multipurpose space will also be constructed to serve as a fine arts performing area and utilized for P.E. and afterschool activities. The proposed design will allow for increased seating, acoustics and adequate space for a greatly enhanced performance environment.
The old stage is 1,733 square feet and the new stage would be 2,543 squre feet. Additionally, there will be an additional approximately 278 square feet worth of elevated stage storage.
Other benefits to this new venue include a full performance stage with state of the art curtains, rigging and performance lighting and there will also be easy load-in and load-out of the stage with an overhead door/loading dock.
The room acoustics for the space will be designed by an acoustics engineer and the seating capacity for the venue will be well over 1,000. Also included in the design of the performance stage, storage and load-in/load-out area is an upgraded art room.
The existing art room is currently 969 square feet and will be upgraded to a 1,431 square feet art room. 416 square feet ceramics room, and a 417 square feet art storage room.