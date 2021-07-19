Hershey Public Schools board sends bond issue to voters

“The board began working again with experts in design,” Davis said. “The nearly six-month formal process culminated with a consensus design that will address the urgent needs in the most efficient and fiscal way possible.”

The project specifically addresses the following areas:

» Allows vocational agriculture and an FFA Chapter to be added to the curriculum and activities by adding classroom space.

» Replaces the 1959 kitchen with a new kitchen, serving lines and commons area, which will allow appropriate lunch schedules and increase flexibility of instructional time for students. Current facility requires first lunch period to begin at 10:45 a.m.

» Renovations to include code and safety upgrades such as ADA and Title IX in restrooms and locker rooms.

» Provides a safe and secure visitor entrance where visitors will be met by school personnel during the school day.

» New fire safety measures throughout the entire building.

» Added classroom space for students who have special needs, space for small group instruction and all of the 1959 edition classrooms will be enlarged from their current 525 square foot size to make them the same size as other classrooms.