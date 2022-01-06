Hershey Public Schools offer up school bond issue again

The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education hopes to take advantage of historically low interest rates to push through a $17.9 million school bond issue.

Hershey Public Schools patrons to vote on $17.9M bond issue that would expand school The bond proposal features a 30,000-square-foot multipurpose addition to the school’s southeast side, including a practice gym, a fine arts “competition stage” and a new kitchen and commons area.

The voters rejected, 436-405, a similar bond proposal in August that would have funded renovation and expansion of the current school building. The election will be an all-mail process, as determined by Lincoln County Clerk/Election Commissioner Becky Rossell. Ballots will be mailed out starting the week of Jan. 26.

The deadline to return ballots to the election commissioner is 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

“The low interest rate is important because it reduces the interest debt over the next 20 years,” Superintendent Jane Davis said. “When we looked at this in 2018, the interest was in the 3% range.”

Between 2018 and now, Davis said, lower interest rates reduced the potential interest debt by over $3 million.

The proposal is basically the same as the previous bond put before the voters in 2021.