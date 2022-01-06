Hershey Public Schools offer up school bond issue again

The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education hopes to take advantage of historically low interest rates to push through a $17.9 million school bond issue.
The bond proposal features a 30,000-square-foot multipurpose addition to the school’s southeast side, including a practice gym, a fine arts “competition stage” and a new kitchen and commons area.
The voters rejected, 436-405, a similar bond proposal in August that would have funded renovation and expansion of the current school building. The election will be an all-mail process, as determined by Lincoln County Clerk/Election Commissioner Becky Rossell. Ballots will be mailed out starting the week of Jan. 26.
The deadline to return ballots to the election commissioner is 5 p.m. Feb. 15.
“The low interest rate is important because it reduces the interest debt over the next 20 years,” Superintendent Jane Davis said. “When we looked at this in 2018, the interest was in the 3% range.”
Between 2018 and now, Davis said, lower interest rates reduced the potential interest debt by over $3 million.
The proposal is basically the same as the previous bond put before the voters in 2021.
“Probably one of the most important things is that we’re going to be putting in a safe, secure entrance into the building,” Davis said. “Central administrative offices will be in that safe, secure entrance.”
The plans include a new kitchen, serving and lunchroom area.
“We are hopeful to reduce the number of lunches we offer,” Davis said. “We currently offer four different lunch times that go from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are planning to reduce that number so the kids can eat closer to a normal lunch time.”
The proposed project consists of approximately 55,000 square feet of renovation and 30,000 square feet of new construction. The design incorporates renovation of the building’s 1959 addition and addresses federal programs including the American with Disabilities act and Title IX improvements to locker rooms.
The proposed project consists of approximately 55,000 square feet of renovation of the existing facility and 30,000 square feet of new construction.
Educational areas addressed include:
» Addressing the 1959 portion of the building to increase the size of instructional classrooms.
» Renovating the 1959 kitchen and lunchroom into classrooms, nurse’s office and K-12 art room.
» Renovating the 1959 gym and stage into a K-12 library/media center, classrooms and office space.
» Adding classroom space for vocational agriculture and FFA.
» Adding classroom space for special education and Title I.
» Building a new kitchen, serving area and lunch space.
» Renovating all existing bathrooms to make them accessible for people with disabilities.
» Renovating existing east locker rooms to be the same size and same features for Title IX compliance.
» Building two locker rooms which are the same size with same features for Title IX compliance.
» Renovating space at the current bus doors for a safe and secure entrance with a central administration office.
» Building a multipurpose space for physical education classes and fine arts.
» Building instructional space for health science and strength and conditioning classes.
» Making other site improvements including electrical, plumbing and HVAC.
A public open house will be held from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the school. Tours will be given and breakout sessions will be held on finance, design, construction and educational improvements that this proposal will address
District residents can register to vote up until Jan. 28.
The project would have a net property tax impact of 17 cents per $100 taxable valuation.
