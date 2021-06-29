Hershey Public Schools patrons to vote on $17.9M bond issue that would expand school

Hershey Public Schools patrons will vote in July and August on a $17.9 million bond issue that would expand their school for the fourth time since 1959.
School board members June 14 called for an all-mail election, with an Aug. 10 deadline to return ballots, Superintendent Jane Davis said.
The bond proposal features a 30,000-square-foot multipurpose addition to the school’s southeast side, including a practice gym, a fine arts “competition stage” and a new kitchen and commons area.
About 55,000 square foot of the existing school complex would be repurposed or updated, including reconstruction of the school’s main south entrance to improve security.
“This is a project we’ve been working on since 2018,” though community discussions of the district’s building needs started a decade before that, Davis said Tuesday.
A citizens committee backing the bond issue will launch its campaign and an associated website with project details after the holiday weekend.
“The community committee really is excited and energized,” Davis said.
The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office will mail ballots starting July 19 to Hershey district patrons who are already registered voters, said Deputy County Clerk Terry Heessel.
Patrons registering for the first time have until 5 p.m. July 30 to do so in person, she said. Those who register online, by mail or by having an agent deliver their registration form must do so by July 23.
People registering in person will receive their ballots then, while those registering by other means will have ballots mailed after their applications are verified, Heessel said.
Ballots must be in the possession of the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to be counted, she added. Dropboxes are located in North Platte at the courthouse’s south door, 301 N. Jeffers St., or the County Sheriff’s Office parking lot.
Hershey has no current school bonds, according to the State Auditor’s Office. The district’s $5.3 million property tax request for 2020-21 included $136,364 for its Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund, which addresses safety, environmental and accessibility building needs.
Davis said Hershey’s original 1959 school building, on the west side of the current K-12 structure, houses elementary classrooms and the school’s kitchen and cafeteria. Additions were built in 1969, 1980 and 1990.
The district in 2008 enclosed a courtyard and added classrooms there, she said. That work was paid for with cash reserves and Build America Bonds under a 2009-10 federal program.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted two years of investigating Hershey’s facilities needs. That process resumed in January, Davis said.
She stressed that the district doesn’t expect its enrollment to grow any time soon. Hershey had 520 K-12 students in the last annual statewide enrollment count in September 2020.
But school leaders believe the bond project will allow their building “to last well into the future at half the cost of what a similar-size school would cost to build new,” Davis said.
The new multipurpose area would be built on the south side of Hershey’s current competition gym, which Davis said would retain that status.
But the addition would replace the original 1959 practice gym and stage toward the middle of the school building. That area would be converted into classrooms and small-group space.
The multipurpose addition would include a new kitchen and cafeteria, Davis said. The school’s commons area, currently outside the competition gym, would move to the new wing.
Reconstruction of the complex’s south entrance will “provide a face-to-face entry for our visitors through a central secured entry,” she added.
Among other projects to be covered by the $17.9 million bond issue:
» Plumbing systems and other aging infrastructure in the 1959 wing would be replaced. Bathrooms would be brought up to Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
» A classroom would be remodeled for vocational agriculture courses and FFA activities.
» More space would be created for special education and Title I reading instruction.