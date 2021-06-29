Hershey Public Schools patrons to vote on $17.9M bond issue that would expand school

Patrons registering for the first time have until 5 p.m. July 30 to do so in person, she said. Those who register online, by mail or by having an agent deliver their registration form must do so by July 23.

People registering in person will receive their ballots then, while those registering by other means will have ballots mailed after their applications are verified, Heessel said.

Ballots must be in the possession of the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 10 to be counted, she added. Dropboxes are located in North Platte at the courthouse’s south door, 301 N. Jeffers St., or the County Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

Hershey has no current school bonds, according to the State Auditor’s Office. The district’s $5.3 million property tax request for 2020-21 included $136,364 for its Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund, which addresses safety, environmental and accessibility building needs.

Davis said Hershey’s original 1959 school building, on the west side of the current K-12 structure, houses elementary classrooms and the school’s kitchen and cafeteria. Additions were built in 1969, 1980 and 1990.