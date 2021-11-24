 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hershey school board president recognized by Nebraska Association of School Boards
0 comments
top story

Hershey school board president recognized by Nebraska Association of School Boards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hershey school board President Steve Koch was named the Ann Mactier School Board Member of the Year at the Nov. 19 annual conference of the Nebraska Association of School Boards in Omaha.

The award recognizes a Nebraska school board member for his or her “policy leadership and contributions to curriculum and instruction in Nebraska public schools,” Hershey Superintendent Jane Davis said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Koch has served on Hershey’s school board for 29 years, most of them as board president, Davis said.

He also is a member of the Lincoln County Planning Commission, NASB’s legislative committee and the board of ALICAP, a group linking 150 school districts and Educational Service Units.

The award, also called the Leadership for Learning Award, is named for Ann Dickinson Mactier. She was an Omaha school board member from 1983 to 1998.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch as power plant chimneys are demolished in Australia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News