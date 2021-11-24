Hershey school board president recognized by Nebraska Association of School Boards

Hershey school board President Steve Koch was named the Ann Mactier School Board Member of the Year at the Nov. 19 annual conference of the Nebraska Association of School Boards in Omaha.

The award recognizes a Nebraska school board member for his or her “policy leadership and contributions to curriculum and instruction in Nebraska public schools,” Hershey Superintendent Jane Davis said in a press release.

Koch has served on Hershey’s school board for 29 years, most of them as board president, Davis said.

He also is a member of the Lincoln County Planning Commission, NASB’s legislative committee and the board of ALICAP, a group linking 150 school districts and Educational Service Units.

The award, also called the Leadership for Learning Award, is named for Ann Dickinson Mactier. She was an Omaha school board member from 1983 to 1998.