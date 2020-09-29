Hershey Senior Center still open, just in a new location

The Hershey Senior Center remains open, emphasized board chairman Doug Downs, it’s just at a new location.
He said the group was forced to sell its building due to rising costs and lack of funding.
“What brought it about was a lot of things and COVID didn’t help us any,” Downs said. “We were shut down for quite a while, then there was decreasing attendance. The big thing was the overhead — utilities, insurance and we absolutely didn’t get any government grants anymore.”
Downs said that at one time, the center was getting two government grants to fill in the gaps.
“Financially it wasn’t feasible to keep it open,” Downs said. “We owned the building outright, but we still had all the expenses.
“Financially it was a much smarter move for us to rent from Mariah Lutheran.”
Downs contacted Mariah Lutheran and asked permission to move Senior Center activities to their facility, and the church agreed.
“We’ll maintain liability and things like that, but it will cut our overhead tremendously,” Downs said.
The Meals on Wheels will continue to serve the Hershey residents.
“The North Platte Senior Center cooks our meals and then we bring them up,” Downs said. “It’s the same menu as the NP Senior Center.”
To order a meal, Downs said folks can call the Hershey number at 308-368-7744.
“If you call by 9:30 in the morning,” Downs said, “we’ll have a meal ready for you at 11:30.”
The Hershey group had a sale last weekend and sold all its furnishings.
All activities will take place at Mariah Lutheran, 521 Lincoln Ave., going forward, Downs said.
