 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hershey SkillsUSA team prepares for online state competition
0 comments
top story

Hershey SkillsUSA team prepares for online state competition

{{featured_button_text}}
Hershey SkillsUSA team prepares for online state competition

Eric Halsted of Hershey High School SkillsUSA team works on his cabinet-making project on Wednesday in the Nebraska State competition. He began the project at 9 a.m. and had to have it completed by 2 p.m.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

HERSHEY — The Hershey SkillsUSA team spent the last 10 days working on projects for the state competition that resumed this year in an online format.

Construction teacher Will Winchester said last year’s competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the students competed via Zoom and other digital formats.

“We usually go to Grand Island, but we’re not able to do that this year so we’re doing it in house here,” Winchester said.

Junior Eric Halsted worked on his cabinet-making project Wednesday. He started at 9 a.m. and had until 2 p.m. to finish.

Halsted’s project, as well as the other students who competed worked on their projects while being documented on Zoom with remote judges evaluating his progress.

“Eric has been in construction class and he’s taken an intro to build class,” Winchester said.

Hershey has supported a SkillsUSA team for four years.

“The previous instructor did it for three years and this is the fourth year,” Winchester said.

In the cabinet-making competition, the state SkillsUSA sends a list of materials and plans to the students.

“They send all that information to us along with some drawings,” Winchester said. “We’ll follow the plans and the drawings and whatever specifications they’ve got and Eric will also take pictures as he works on the project.”

Jazmyne Swartz competed on April 8 in welding sculpture to open the competition.

“We teach a welding class at Hershey and Jazmyne is interested in the welding sculpture, which is extracurricular,” Winchester said. “So she did that on her own before and after school.”

All the materials were provided for her to create her sculpture.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“My eighth grade year when we moved here, I had to take shop and I thought, ‘This is fun,’” Swartz said. “My freshman year I took welding and I really liked it so I just kept doing it.”

The welding teacher talked to Swartz’s mother about doing the competition.

“She said, ‘I think Jazmyne would be really good at this,’” Swartz said. “‘She’s very artistic and I think that she should do this.’”

The design for her sculpture came from her love of basketball.

”My favorite team is actually the Kentucky Wildcats,” Swartz said. “Every basketball game they have a basketball that comes through the court so that was kind of the idea of it.”

Swartz’s dad also told her she could be really good at it.

“My dad said, ‘You could make a lot of money doing welding’ if you try it,” Swartz said.

Isaac Weekly is a plumbing apprentice with his dad and competed on Friday in the SkillsUSA competition.

“We don’t have a plumbing class so he’s learned this all on his own,” Winchester said. “He’s learned about the plumbing code and this is a way he can just showcase what his talents are and what he has learned and is able to do.”

Weekly works with his dad after school and on weekends.

On Monday, Wyatt Sachtjen competed in the Welding Individual and on Tuesday, the Welding Fabrication team comprised of Landon Hart, Tyler Abbott and Caleb Lanpher finished their project.

Winchester said he’s not sure when results will be posted by the state SkillsUSA because of the change in format, but that he hoped they would be available by the end of the week.

More by Job Vigil

5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home

Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News