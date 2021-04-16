Hershey SkillsUSA team prepares for online state competition

HERSHEY — The Hershey SkillsUSA team spent the last 10 days working on projects for the state competition that resumed this year in an online format.

Construction teacher Will Winchester said last year’s competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the students competed via Zoom and other digital formats.

“We usually go to Grand Island, but we’re not able to do that this year so we’re doing it in house here,” Winchester said.

Junior Eric Halsted worked on his cabinet-making project Wednesday. He started at 9 a.m. and had until 2 p.m. to finish.

Halsted’s project, as well as the other students who competed worked on their projects while being documented on Zoom with remote judges evaluating his progress.

“Eric has been in construction class and he’s taken an intro to build class,” Winchester said.

Hershey has supported a SkillsUSA team for four years.

“The previous instructor did it for three years and this is the fourth year,” Winchester said.

In the cabinet-making competition, the state SkillsUSA sends a list of materials and plans to the students.