Hershey students medal at SkillsUSA championship
Hershey students Isaac Weekly and Jazmyne Swartz pose with their medals from the 2021 Nebraska SkillsUSA championship. Swartz received a bronze medal in welding sculpture and Weekly received a silver in plumbing.

Two Hershey High School students received medals at the 2021 Nebraska SkillsUSA championship.

Jazmyne Swartz received a bronze medal in welding sculpture and Issac Weekly received a silver in the plumbing competition.

Swartz competed with 20 other students and Weekly six others.

The championships were held in a virtual setting from April 8 to 16.

The annual state SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of career and technical education students in Nebraska and Hershey students competed in five different trade, technical and leadership events.

The competitions were cabinetmaking, plumbing, welding sculpture, welding fabrication and welding individual. The students worked against the clock and each other.

All contests are run by SkillsUSA with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations.

