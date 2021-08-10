 Skip to main content
Hershey voters reject $17.9 million school bond issue
Hershey voters reject $17.9 million school bond issue

Hershey Public Schools board sends bond issue to voters (copy)

This rendering shows the proposed remodel of the Hershey Public Schools building. In a mail-in election, Hershey voters rejected a $17.9 million bond issue for the renovation and expansion. 

 Photo courtesy of Hershey Public Schools

Hershey Public Schools patrons voted 436-405 Tuesday against a $17.9 million bond issue that would have funded renovation and expansion of the school building.

Approximately 1,500 ballots were mailed to voters, according to County Clerk Becky Rossell, and about 57% were returned.

The proposed construction would have addressed a number of facility improvements including more space for vocational agriculture and Future Farmers of America curriculum; new kitchen and serving lines; code and safety upgrades; a safer and more secure visitor entrance, and a multipurpose space for fine arts performances, physical education and after-school activities.

