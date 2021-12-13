High winds expected Wednesday for central Nebraska

A low-pressure storm system is expected to bring strong winds throughout the area Wednesday.

“We are expecting winds in excess of 60 mph,” Kenny Roberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Plate, said Monday afternoon.

The peak winds are anticipated to hit the area around noon Wednesday and continue through mid-evening.

Roberg said the system also has the potential to produce some precipitation, with rain changing over to snow.

Precipitation will likely accumulate over the Sandhills and produce at least an inch or two with the potential for more, he said.

A deep upper-level trough off the West Coast will cut through the central and southern Rockies Tuesday, Roberg said, before continuing through Nebraska and into Minnesota Wednesday.

“The surface low pressure is going to deepen rapidly to our west and as it moves into Nebraska,” Roberg said. “Because the deep pressure is so low, there will be the high winds and also colder air behind it.”

Low temperatures could drop into the teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning before rebounding, he said.