Highway 30 reopens between Maxwell and Brady
Highway 30 reopens between Maxwell and Brady

Local News

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened U.S. Highway 30 between Maxwell and Brady while its $6.04 million resurfacing project prepares to shut down for the winter.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad, which is doing the project, will continue work through November by using flaggers and a pilot car, the NDOT’s District 6 office in North Platte said in a press release.

Construction will resume in the spring, with expected completion next summer.

The project includes grading, concrete repair and overlay, asphalt milling and surfacing and seeding, NDOT said.

