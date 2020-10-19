Highway 30 reopens between Maxwell and Brady

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened U.S. Highway 30 between Maxwell and Brady while its $6.04 million resurfacing project prepares to shut down for the winter.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad, which is doing the project, will continue work through November by using flaggers and a pilot car, the NDOT’s District 6 office in North Platte said in a press release.
Construction will resume in the spring, with expected completion next summer.
The project includes grading, concrete repair and overlay, asphalt milling and surfacing and seeding, NDOT said.
