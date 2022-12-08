Highways, streets turn icy, killing 1 in wreck north of North Platte

Freezing rain bedeviled west central Nebraska Thursday, causing numerous slip-and-slide traffic wrecks and at least one death.

A winter weather advisory expired in and near North Platte at 6 p.m. CT but remained in effect through midnight in several Sandhills counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A woman was pronounced dead Thursday at the scene of a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and North Platte and Logan County rescue workers responded to the crash at mile marker 96, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.

Upon arrival, emergency workers found the driver dead outside the vehicle. Two passengers were in very serious condition and were transported to Great Plains Health.

Witnesses and Sheriff’s Office accident reconstructionists and witnesses to the accident said the vehicle was southbound on U.S. 83 and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle traveled into the east ditch and rolled several times into a pasture.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors, and seat belts were not in use, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

The weather service’s Lee Bird Field office in North Platte had recorded 0.03 inches of precipitation by 4 p.m., including 0.02 inches before noon when temperatures were in the mid-20s.

Scanner reports of traffic wrecks on roads turned ice rinks began to multiply by midmorning Thursday.

Interstate 80 accounted for at least 31 crashes statewide, the Nebraska State Patrol said on its Facebook page. Troopers also responded to 53 motorists’ requests for aid, the patrol said.

A jackknifed semitrailer truck blocked both I-80 lanes and caused a multivehicle pileup about noon Thursday at mile marker 161, three miles west of the Hershey exit. No one was injured, scanner traffic indicated.

North Platte police responded to four crashes Thursday morning, none of which caused injuries, spokesman Officer Rory Little said.

The sun will return and temperatures will moderate in North Platte Friday through Monday, according to the weather service’s latest seven-day forecast.

Highs will be in the mid-40s to near 50 through the period, with lows between 20 and the mid-20s.

Colder readings and blustery conditions are expected to return Monday night, with chances of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 Tuesday through Dec. 15.

Drought conditions in Lincoln County and Nebraska were unchanged in Thursday’s newest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Just over 56% of the county remains in the worst “exceptional drought” category, with all but 3.4% of the remainder in “severe drought.”

About 58.4% of Nebraska falls into one of the two worst drought categories, including 17.4% in “exceptional drought,” the UNL center said.

Telegraph reporters Todd von Kampen, Job Vigil and Tim Johnson contributed to this story.