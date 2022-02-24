Hirschfeld's annual 'Prom for All' event will be Sunday

Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe offers new and gently used prom dresses for free each year.

The business takes donations of dresses to give them away to anyone who needs one, no questions asked. The “Prom for All” event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at Venue304 on the corner of Fifth and Bailey streets in downtown North Platte.

“Why would a dress store give away dresses?” manager Abbie Pack said. “Because for us it isn’t about the sale, it is about the smiles, and every girl deserves a pretty prom dress that makes them smile.”

Pack said the store needs more donated dresses.

“We expect the demand this year to be bigger than ever, and we could use more dresses,” Pack said. “Please, if you have a recently worn prom dress just taking up space in your closet, consider donating it to this wonderful event.”

Donations can be dropped off at Hirschfeld’s during regular hours through Friday.

For more information, call 308-534-8700.

