Hirschfeld's plans to transform North Platte's old Sears building into downtown event venue

Hirschfeld’s hopes to expand the opportunities for events in downtown North Platte with its Venue 304 that will open in the spring.
Abbie Pack, Hirschfeld’s manager, said the former Sears building at 304 E. Fifth St. is ideal to host various events, and remodeling will commence soon to prepare the facility.
“We’ve used the building for the past few years for Crowns and Gowns,” Pack said. “That’s what started our train of thought because it worked so well for that large event.”
Crowns and Gowns is an event connected to the Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition in North Platte at which candidates can find and purchase outfits for the competitions.
“After a few years, especially through COVID, a lot of event places in town closed down,” Pack said. “So we thought this is definitely something our community needs.”
Hirschfeld’s owns Harbor Lights near Lake Maloney, and Pack said they are busy with events out there.
“We are fielding a lot of phone calls and we can tell there is a real lack of space because we’re getting more requests than ever for places for people to hold events,” Pack said. “It seems silly (to us) that this space sits empty except for one week a year.”
She said the building needs some upgrading, but mostly cosmetic work, to turn it into a usable space.
“We are extremely invested in downtown and it is important to us to look for prosperity for downtown and things that can move downtown forward,” Pack said. “We think having an event space downtown is the next logical step in the development of what’s going on down here.”
Occupancy for the facility will be 300 people, which Pack said will fit comfortably.
“We have room for a lot of different things,” Pack said. “Harbor Lights is very wedding focused, but we’d like to use this space not just for things like weddings, but also to be able to have the space be flexible enough to hold more convention-type things, meetings, vendor shows and things like that.”
The plan is to have a built-in bar, a large catering kitchen, storage space and a breakout meeting room that can seat 40-50 people
“We’re going to build a patio, outdoor seating area,” Pack said. “It will be a very open floor concept so people can set up their event however they see fit that works best for them.”
She said the space will be ready to go by April.
“That should time well for next year’s wedding season and event season,” Pack said.
For more information, contact Hirschfeld’s at 308-534-8700, on their website at hirschfeldsclothing.com or on the Hirschfeld’s Facebook page.