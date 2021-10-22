Hirschfeld's plans to transform North Platte's old Sears building into downtown event venue

“We are extremely invested in downtown and it is important to us to look for prosperity for downtown and things that can move downtown forward,” Pack said. “We think having an event space downtown is the next logical step in the development of what’s going on down here.”

Occupancy for the facility will be 300 people, which Pack said will fit comfortably.

“We have room for a lot of different things,” Pack said. “Harbor Lights is very wedding focused, but we’d like to use this space not just for things like weddings, but also to be able to have the space be flexible enough to hold more convention-type things, meetings, vendor shows and things like that.”

The plan is to have a built-in bar, a large catering kitchen, storage space and a breakout meeting room that can seat 40-50 people

“We’re going to build a patio, outdoor seating area,” Pack said. “It will be a very open floor concept so people can set up their event however they see fit that works best for them.”

She said the space will be ready to go by April.

“That should time well for next year’s wedding season and event season,” Pack said.

For more information, contact Hirschfeld’s at 308-534-8700, on their website at hirschfeldsclothing.com or on the Hirschfeld’s Facebook page.

