80th anniversary of the North Platte Canteen: 'Kin Of 134th Make Boys Happy On Troop Train'

Editor's Note

In honor of the 80th anniversary of North Platte’s World War II Canteen, The Telegraph is reprinting key stories from Dec. 17-25, 1941, on the Canteen’s inspiration, organization and Christmas Day opening. (The original North Platte Daily Bulletin merged with this newspaper Nov. 1, 1946.)

For more of North Platte’s wartime newspaper coverage of the Canteen, see our 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened,” available for sale at The Telegraph, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center.

We begin with the case of “mistaken identity” on Dec. 17, 1941, when Company D of the Kansas National Guard’s 137th Infantry Regiment from Dodge City stopped briefly in North Platte.