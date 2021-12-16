 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
80th anniversary of the North Platte Canteen: 'Kin Of 134th Make Boys Happy On Troop Train'
0 comments
top story

80th anniversary of the North Platte Canteen: 'Kin Of 134th Make Boys Happy On Troop Train'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of the WWII Canteen

Uniformed men and women pass through the serving line of North Platte’s World War II Canteen in this photo from 1945.

 Courtesy of Lincoln County Historical Museum

Kin Of 134th Make Boys Happy On Troop Train

There was hope, then disappointment, then genuine pleasure all in the space of a few hours yesterday in the hearts of hundreds of mothers, friends and sweethearts of the men of Nebraska’s 134th Infantry.

It all came about as a result of the “grapevine.” Early yesterday morning the story got around that a troop train, taking soldiers of the 134th from Camp Robinson (Arkansas) to an unknown destination, would pass thru North Platte about 11 o’clock.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A small group gathered at the Union Pacific station and waited. Shortly after noon, a train pulled in, but it wasn’t that of the 134th Infantry. Word passed that the boys would surely arrive at 3 p.m. A larger crowd had gathered at this time, only to hear that a troop train would not arrive in North Platte until 4:30.

By this time, the grapevine had run its course, and no less than 500 relatives and friends of local men in the service huddled together at the depot. Baskets of fruit, cartons of cigarettes, Christmas gifts and fruit cakes were on hand everywhere.

At last the train arrived. A whoop of joy arose from the throng, as open windows in the train revealed soldiers. Only they weren’t members of the 134th. But the sight of the smiling lads, their friendly spirits and their joy at seeing such a reception was too much for the crowd. They gathered around the boys, burdened them down with the gifts they had bought for their own sons and wished them well.

As the train left, the boys waved gaily goodbye, thumbs were sticking up out of open windows and mothers were dabbing their eyes with handkerchiefs. Some weren’t bothering about the hankies, just crying and not caring who saw them.

— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 18, 1941

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News