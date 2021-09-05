One can look north from the county road, toward the treeline hiding the Platte River, and imagine log buildings where emigrants and freighters reined their teams to a stop.

Some 160 years ago, John and Jeremiah Gilman’s “road ranch” southeast of present-day Brady was one of the best-known Lincoln County oases along the Oregon-California Trail.

Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields.

But two late 1900s books indicate the likely spot of its signature red iron pump offering cold water to road-weary travelers.

The Gilmans’ ranch and its counterparts were “the Kwik Stops or the gas stations of the time,” said Jim Griffin, director-curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

The water from the red pump “was the best water around. You couldn’t get cholera from that.”

Locating the pump

Confusion has reigned for decades about the precise place where the Gilmans served trail customers until the end of 1868.

By then, both North Platte and the Union Pacific Railroad — for which the brothers supplied construction ties and telegraph poles in western Nebraska and Wyoming — had been in place nearby for two years.

Instead of following the old trail near the Platte’s south bank, ground traffic shifted across the river where the Mormon Trail had been and where the U.P. track ran.

Having made all the money they could, the Gilmans returned to Nebraska City. But their descendants kept their tales alive.

Though some accounts place their ranch as far east as Dawson County, the 1975 book “Pump on the Prairie” definitively located it in southeast Lincoln County.

Its author, the late Nebraska teacher and author Musetta (Campbell) Gilman, was credited in the book’s rear jacket with spending “many hours looking for old sites” of road ranches and stage stations.

Before her 1936 marriage to Harold Gilman, a grandson of Jeremiah Gilman, the Pawnee County native taught school at now-vanished Ingham, just north of the Lincoln-Frontier county line.

Drawing on family memoirs and gathering published accounts, she placed the ranch of her husband’s ancestors within a section about seven miles southeast of Brady.

One can get there by driving south from Interstate 80 Exit 199 and following South Banner Road on the northwest-to-southeast “stairstep” path of the Lincoln Highway’s original 1913 route in that area.

Instead of turning south with Banner Road at Wilson Road, stay straight and drive half a mile farther east on East Bailey Road.

Stop there, walk to the north side of the road and face northwest toward a distant clump of trees.

As late as the mid-1990s, a “hole in the prairie” marked where the pump stood 215 feet in front of that spot, the late Oregon Trail expert Gregory Franzwa wrote in his 1997 book “The Oregon Trail Revisited.”

If the hole’s still there, it’s not accessible. But one can imagine the Gilman brothers’ buildings sprawling north toward the river.

Prospecting for wagons

John and Jeremiah had left their family’s rocky New Hampshire farm in 1854. After a sojourn in Iowa, they got off a Missouri River boat and built two livery stables at Nebraska City in 1857.

When word came in September 1858 of gold strikes at Pike’s Peak and Cherry Creek, John Gilman left his brother behind and set off with two companions for Colorado — but not to stake claims.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They did not intend to mine or even prospect for gold,” Musetta Gilman wrote. “They hoped to set up an express delivery service between the mines and the banks in Nebraska City.”

Their two-month round trip introduced the trio to Cottonwood Springs, a well-known Oregon Trail stop near Fort McPherson National Cemetery south of Maxwell.

John Gilman made another round trip in early 1859, selling goods to miners. After he returned in June, he and Jeremiah sold their stables and stocked another wagon train with Colorado-bound merchandise.

And a red iron pump.

But their wagons started breaking down in the Platte River sand west of Fort Kearny. When they got within about 15 miles of Cottonwood Springs, the Gilmans halted.

“Others on the trail were having difficulties getting supplies, water and fuel,” Musetta Gilman wrote. “Why not build a road ranch here at this natural camping ground?”

Putting their red iron pump to use, the Gilmans sank a well and started building.

History passes by

“Pump on the Prairie,” available at the North Platte Public Library, offers delightful, colorful and frightening details of the Gilmans’ nine-year sojourn.

They first built two houses and a corral — all made from sod — and later added two more “soddies” and fortifications against attack from unfriendly Native Americans.

Charles McDonald’s road ranch lay to the west around Cottonwood Springs, which became the first county seat in 1860 of what was first named Shorter County.

Jeremiah Gilman was a charter commissioner of the county, a distinction voters renewed when they reorganized it in 1866 as Lincoln County.

The McDonald and Gilman road ranches — two of the county’s 12 along the emigrant trail — also accounted for two of the county’s six Pony Express stations during the latter’s 1860-61 life.

Stagecoaches stopped across Bailey Road from the iron pump. The Oregon-California Trail and Omahan Edward Creighton’s Overland Telegraph both ran about 300 yards north of the well, Franzwa wrote.

Army units at Fort McPherson, founded in 1863, hired the Gilmans to construct the fort’s buildings with red cedar logs. They established a subpost at the Gilman Ranch in 1865, Musetta Gilman wrote.

Though the Gilmans served many peaceful Native Americans, they weren’t spared from all-out war on the trail in 1864.

A Lakota war party ran off the brothers’ horses and cattle and set fire to their supply wagons on Aug. 9, 1864. Only Jeremiah Gilman’s recognition of a familiar face deterred further destruction.

The brothers, sometimes joined by their families, knew their ranch’s days were numbered once the U.P. track gangs arrived across the Platte in fall 1866.

They stayed as long as possible, supplying ties for the railroad and hay for Fort McPherson as trail traffic shriveled.

Joining an eastbound wagon train and escort, the Gilmans sold off their holdings and left for good in October 1868.

“They shook hands with all the old friends around the fort and the little settlement at Cottonwood Springs — some they would never see again,” Musetta Gilman wrote.

That settlement disappeared after voters moved the county seat to North Platte in November 1867. Fort McPherson shut down in 1880, leaving its cemetery behind.

Historical markers along Fort McPherson Road, southeast of the cemetery, mark the site of the fort’s flagpole and pay tribute to Charles McDonald’s road ranch.

No such markers honor the Gilmans’ ranch. But Lincoln County residents can see a likely example of their handiwork: the last surviving building from old Fort McPherson, now part of the historic village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

And they can read “Pump on the Prairie,” drive the Lincoln Highway and imagine.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.