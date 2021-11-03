'All Hell Can't Stop Us': The story of North Platte's National Guard unit in World War II

In a roundabout way, it could be said that North Platte's Nebraska National Guard unit gave rise to North Platte's World War II Canteen.
The townsfolk who gathered on the Union Pacific Railroad platform just before Christmas 1941 thought they would be greeting and giving gifts to their North Platte Company D boys. When the train arrived, it wasn't the local group. They gave their gifts and good wishes to the young soldiers aboard the train. That gesture set in motion the Canteen that would greet and serve more than 6 million servicemen and women.
North Platte's National Guard unit, designated as Company D, 134th Infantry Regiment, 35th Division, fought with pride and earned its rewards during World War II.
A unit with a record of Indian fights and then mobilization for the Spanish-American War and the and the 1916-17 Pancho Villa Expedition, the North Platte company was not called up as a unit for World War I. On Dec. 23, 1940, it was mobilized for World War II.
Trained in Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina and West Virginia, the 134th was commanded by then-Col. Butler B. Miltonberger of North Platte.
The 134th landed in Normandy, France, on July 5, 1944, and was the first unit of the 35th Division to arrive at Omaha Beach on D-Day plus 30. The 2nd Battalion, commanded by Lt. Col. Denver Wilson of North Platte — brother of Canteen founder Rae Wilson — was the first to see action, relieving another battalion on the front lines on July 8.
The 35th's first fire was by Company H, 134th, commanded by Capt. Charles E. Hake of North Platte. His mortar company destroyed a German machine gun position, killing four enemy soldiers. Wilson laid claim to having fired the first M-1 round byf the division at the Germans.
The 134th traveled 1,600 combat miles in an endless battle — St.-Lô, Mortain, Bastogne, Alsace — that saw them encounter action in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland and Germany.
The 134th's first orders came July 13 to move up and attack a rise called Hill 22 near St.-Lô, The hill was taken with considerable loss of life, and the 1st Battalion of the 134th received the Distinguished Unit Citation.
Among those killed in the assault was Pvt. Harold G. McKay of North Platte's Company D. A heavy machine gunner, McKay continued the attack after all the other members of his squad were killed or wounded. He wrapped all the belts of ammunition he could find around his neck, laid his heavy machine gun on a hedgerow and fired away until a mortar shell killed him.
Maj. Dale M. Godwin of North Platte earned heroics when he approached the town of Villemer with a white flag to request that the Germans surrender —and 75 called it quits.
Second Lt. Lawrence Eshleman of North Platte and a Pennsylvania sergeant became separated from their units
behind enemy lines during the Battle of the Bulge. Moving by darkness past German guards, the two evaded enemy rifle fire and reached the safety of a cellar.
There they stayed for seven days and nights while German soldiers camped upstairs. The pair finally escaped.
Pfc. Roger Tipton of North Platte was liberated after being a prisoner of the Germans for seven months. Tipton spent several hours with his former commanding officer, now Brig. Gen. Miltonberger, and asked to remain with the division and fight.
Wounded when captured, he wore the division patch throughout his imprisonment and still carried a Nazi bullet in his chest when freed. With appreciation, Miltonberger outfitted Tipton with a new uniform and told him to go home and recuperate.
Among the numerous decorations received by the 35th Division was a Distinguished Unit Citation presented to the North Platte-based Company D, 134th Infantry.
After the war, the reorganization of the National Guard began in 1946. The first unit organized in North Platte was Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, on Dec. 4, 1946.
On May 5, 1947, Company M, 134th, was organized. Company M was one of the state's largest, with a strength of nearly 100 men.
The 134th Army Band was also stationed in North Platte from October 1948 to March 1950.
Numerous other reorganizations have followed. In 1959, a conversion was made to engineer units and in 1963 to artillery units. From 1996-97, North Platte’s Guard unit was organized as Battery B 1-168th Field Artillery.
It is now the 1074th Transportation Company, with soldiers from North Platte, McCook and Broken Bow. The unit has had one deployment, in 2006-07, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In September 2017, the unit became the 1075th Company.
North Platte’s brick armory building, across from Cody Park, was completed in 1955 and provides a permanent home for the local units. Guard leaders announced in December 2019 that the 1075th will gradually move from the armory to facilities to be built at the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field.