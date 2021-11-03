'All Hell Can't Stop Us': The story of North Platte's National Guard unit in World War II

In a roundabout way, it could be said that North Platte's Nebraska National Guard unit gave rise to North Platte's World War II Canteen.

The townsfolk who gathered on the Union Pacific Railroad platform just before Christmas 1941 thought they would be greeting and giving gifts to their North Platte Company D boys. When the train arrived, it wasn't the local group. They gave their gifts and good wishes to the young soldiers aboard the train. That gesture set in motion the Canteen that would greet and serve more than 6 million servicemen and women.

North Platte's National Guard unit, designated as Company D, 134th Infantry Regiment, 35th Division, fought with pride and earned its rewards during World War II.

A unit with a record of Indian fights and then mobilization for the Spanish-American War and the and the 1916-17 Pancho Villa Expedition, the North Platte company was not called up as a unit for World War I. On Dec. 23, 1940, it was mobilized for World War II.

Trained in Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina and West Virginia, the 134th was commanded by then-Col. Butler B. Miltonberger of North Platte.