As sesquicentennial of Buffalo Bill's hunt with Russian royal approaches, area organizations consider how to celebrate

Bill Moore of Papillion, who organized September’s AirMail 100 relay that stopped in North Platte while marking the centennial of the first U.S. airmail flight, said last week he’s been in touch with Farrow.

Moore himself is working on a “mixed reality” online project, “Camp1872,” which would let viewers virtually visit Camp Alexis and interact with avatars of the grand duke, Cody and others.

“Maybe the bigger question (for his project) is: Why?” Moore wrote recently in the Omaha World-Herald. “Perhaps the simplest answer is this: ‘The best way to learn from the past is to relive it.’”

Next year’s anniversary is on the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau’s radar, Executive Director Lisa Burke said, though lost lodging-tax income from the pandemic could keep it from helping much.

Griffin said his museum will “take an academic route” with next year’s observance. “I know we are going to have some speakers up here and some sort of exhibition to commemorate it.”

The staff at Scout’s Rest Ranch, which has a few of Alexis’ gifts to Cody, likewise is “brainstorming ideas” about how to mark the anniversary, Jones said.