Buffalo Bill's Wild West may end its run — in Disneyland Paris, that is.

If his Wild West show is over, Vance said, he can look back on a production that has staged about 17,000 performances before some 13 million guests.

“It has been a true honor to represent (Cody) on stage in front of millions of spectators from all over the world,” he said.

The Paris show has lasted nearly as long as the original Wild West, which Cody launched from North Platte and rehearsed at Columbus before its Omaha opening on May 19, 1883.

Cody himself had intended to bow out after a lengthy 1910-11 U.S. “farewell” tour, which included the Wild West’s third and last North Platte performance on Aug. 19, 1911.

Debts from unrelated business enterprises, however, forced Buffalo Bill to keep going for another 1½ years.

The Wild West ended ingloriously in Denver on July 21, 1913, where its assets were seized to help satisfy debts Cody owed to Sells-Floto Circus co-owner Harry Tammen.

Disneyland Paris’ tribute show, which opened on April 12, 1992, “started out as kind of pretty close to what you would have seen at Buffalo Bill’s Wild West,” said Jeremy Johnston, historian of the Buffalo Bill Center for the West in Cody.