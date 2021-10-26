Editor's Note This story originally appeared in the winter 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine.

Gaze upon the vast openness of North America’s Great Plains, and it’s understandable why our digital civilization’s most indispensable service — electricity — took the longest to spread its roots in west central Nebraska.

In well-connected towns like North Platte, electric and telephone services arrived and evolved side by side. But while phone companies gradually were absorbed into a many-headed, privately owned monopoly, electric providers in Nebraska were forcibly united under public ownership by the economic pressures of the Great Depression and rural demands that some way be found to extend electric poles and power stations in their direction.

Other states have public power districts, but Nebraska has long been the only state where private power has no place. In North Platte, as in a few other Nebraska cities, the revolution went one step further in the run-up to World War II.

Private beginnings

Benjamin Franklin may be considered the father of American scientific investigation of electricity. Certainly it took electricity to make the telegraph work in the 1840s. But it was Thomas Edison’s 1879 invention of a practical light bulb that finally spurred the spread of electrical systems that would forever change Americans’ home and working lives.

They first appear in North Platte newspapers in the inaugural issue of the Lincoln County Tribune on Jan. 24, 1885. Judging by the tone of the news item, the business behind electrifying North Platte was controversial from the start.

“The city council had quite an animated discussion Monday evening (Jan. 19) over a proposed ordinance giving the exclusive right for electric lighting in the city for the next seven years to a company represented by Mr. McConnell,” the Tribune wrote.

“We have not had time or facility to investigate this scheme, but if our citizens have enterprise enough to put in an expensive plant for the purpose, it would seem proper they should receive some protection.”

Mr. McConnell apparently got nowhere, but electric lights themselves were already sprouting along North Platte’s streets, thanks to one C.M. Green. The representative of the Sperry Electric Light Co. offered the city a one-year contract to install five streetlights for $100 per month, with Sperry donating back the operating cost of one of the five.

“Workmen have been busy during the past week putting up wires for the proposed electric light system, and our city will soon be lighted by this beautiful and brilliant illuminating power,” the Tribune wrote Jan. 31.

“Nearly all the hotels, stores and public places will be subscribers ... and it is believed that in a short time it will be introduced into most of the offices and many private residences where the incandescent lamp can be used to better advantage.”

One R.A. Pilcher was responsible for installing electric light plants in North Platte, Hastings and Kearney, according to the Tribune’s Sept. 26 issue. But not until the 19th century became the 20th did the private forerunner of North Platte’s city-owned electric provider enter the scene.

The North Platte Electric Light, Heat and Power Co., managed by Lester Walker Jr., received a one-year franchise in 1901 for a citywide electric system. A Tribune story from June 25 of that year indicates that its 1880s predecessor was limited in scope: “After many years of patient waiting, North Platte will soon have a system of electric lighting.”

But the question of granting city franchises for all types of private utilities — electricity, natural gas, water, telephones — continued to roil community debate. The new power company sought and won City Council franchises for ever-longer terms, calling them necessary to expand and modernize service. Critics, alleging the firms put profits over service, called for the city to buy out the utilities.

The city had already taken over the North Platte Water Works when Willis Todd and J.W. Parrish of Omaha bought the North Platte electric system in 1914. They sought and won a 25-year electric and gas franchise, despite complaints that the new owners had inherited a franchise that had 13½ years to run.

Though the proposed new franchise would let the city buy the plant, “we will have to pay for those very things which we have given away,” the writer said in the Tribune’s issue of March 31, 1914. “Manifestly this is very unfair.”

The City Council granted the franchise. But when it expired in 1939, North Platte residents were of quite a different mind.

Depression and public power

That 25-year franchise, like its predecessors, would transfer to new ownership if the power company were sold. At the end of 1923, North Platte Light & Power Co. was sold to Northwestern Public Service Co., which would supply both electricity and gas for 17 years.

But the idea of public utility ownership slowly gained momentum in the 1920s, when several Nebraska cities bought out their electric plants. By 1932, the privations of the Great Depression had North Platte residents ready to take matters into their own hands.

“Electric light and power rates and the price paid for gas in North Platte are too high, and they must come down! That was the theme that pervaded the mass meeting last night in the (Lincoln County) district court room,” the Evening Telegraph reported on May 5, 1932.

The term “mass meeting” was appropriate. “Every seat was occupied, including the jury chairs and the ones in the enclosure; every foot of available standing room was occupied, and others crowded the corridors,” the story continued. “Everyone stayed until the meeting was over.”

Following up on evidence that North Platte’s electric rates were much higher than in Denver and other regional cities, a “committee of 11” was appointed to negotiate lower rates with Northwestern — or to impose lower rates by City Council ordinance or petition drive.

But there was an alternative, committee spokesman R.H. Beatty told the gathering: “the building of a municipal light plant, which could be paid for from the earnings of the plant without the taxpayers having to pay out a dollar.”

While the council debated a rate-setting ordinance, the committee — including prominent businessmen Walter J. O’Connor and William Maloney — brought Public Ownership League of America secretary Carl D. Thompson to tout public ownership Sept. 12 at the Fox Theatre.

As reported by the Evening Telegraph, Thompson “declared that no private corporation would ever match the rate charged by these municipal plants, except when the light and power plant fears the citizens are really going to put in a plant to compete with them.” Even then, “the citizens do not get the profits that the city treasury would receive if the city owned its own light plant.”

“If you would make your city, your citizens prosperous, then you must own and operate some of the money-making utilities,” Thompson told the crowd.

Northwestern cut its electric rates a month later, but not enough to stop the council, at the committee’s behest, from imposing a 14% rate cut effective on New Year’s Day 1933.

Northwestern sought to block it in federal court, but U.S. District Judge Joseph Woodrough ordered the firm and the city to work out their differences, the Tribune reported on April 6. “It is understood that the Company will now render bills for electricity under the new lower rates of the ordinance which went into effect on January 1.”

It’s unclear whether North Platte’s lower rates held up. But over the next five years, Nebraska’s public power push gained steam on the state’s farms and ranches.

Private power companies had resisted extending their lines into rural areas throughout the 1920s, contending they could never earn enough to pay for the equipment. The 1929 stock market crash and the Depression squelched any hope of persuading them otherwise, leaving most farmers and ranchers to use portable generators — if they could afford them.

It would take a new president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Nebraska’s nationally famous U.S. Sen. George W. Norris to enable the electrification of rural America.

Prodded to enact FDR’s “New Deal,” Congress established the Norris-backed Tennessee Valley Authority to extend hydropower-generated electric service through much of the Deep South. Another new agency, the Rural Electrification Administration, offered federal aid to encourage construction of power lines to farms and ranches nationwide.

It dovetailed nicely with a 1933 law in Norris’ home state enabling the formation of public power districts to serve them — and with the flowering of two long-discussed projects at North Platte’s doorstep.

First to take shape was the Sutherland Project, built by the Platte Valley Public Power and Irrigation District with headquarters in North Platte.

It employed 2,000 men to divert North Platte River water into a series of canals and store it for irrigation and hydropower generation in Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney south of North Platte. A 1946 addition to the system also diverted South Platte River water into the canals, which rejoin the latter river in North Platte.

New Deal funds began flowing in July 1934, and the Sutherland Project’s canals and lakes had filled by 1936 — the launch year for the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s even larger Tri-County Project, featuring the massive Kingsley Dam across the North Platte River near Ogallala.

Dedicated in July 1941, the dam created Lake McConaughy to store water for farmers in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties. The Tri-County and Sutherland projects would become interlinked, with another series of canals from the merged Platte River feeding Jeffrey, Midway and Johnson Lake reservoirs downstream, generating power along the way.

The Central district remains a separate entity to this day, but the Legislature in 1939 merged the Platte Valley district with two others to form Consumers Public Power District, itself the forerunner of today’s Nebraska Public Power District. The goal was to create a statewide power grid, fully controlled by Nebraskans, by buying out the private power firms and their generating plants.

Lincoln County farmers and ranchers were cautious about rural electrification. While fledgling public power districts elsewhere in Nebraska were securing REA money to extend electric lines, the Tribune commented in March 1937: “A project of this kind has been considered for the Platte valley south and east of North Platte, but little interest was shown among the farmers.”

Not until 1939 were New Deal-aided electric lines poised to enter the county under the auspices of Lexington-based Dawson County Public Power District, which received $318,000 from REA to build 272 miles of line serving Dawson, Lincoln, Buffalo and Gosper counties.

Dawson Public Power officials attended a June 1940 REA meeting at North Platte’s Hotel Pawnee that drew some 50 interested parties throughout western Nebraska. Extension of Dawson’s lines “into the eastern edges of Lincoln county” was announced there, the North Platte Daily Bulletin — which would merge with The Telegraph in 1946 — reported on June 22, 1940.

Another REA meeting was held that October at O’Fallon’s School near Sutherland, and the Bulletin reported on Jan. 30, 1941, that Dawson Public Power — thanks to a new $400,000 grant from REA — would proceed with “electrification of rural homes in Lincoln county by July along a network of 275 miles of power lines.”

The Tribune reported in March 1941 that workers, following the Platte River’s south shore, had set poles and tied in wire “from the North Platte power house as far east as Bignell.” Another Dawson Public Power line generally followed the river’s north side, the paper wrote in August.

In time, electricity would penetrate into every corner of Lincoln County. But in that year when America would enter World War II, North Platte’s final plunge into public power was already a year old.

The roots of ML&W

It had begun in July 1938, when Northwestern conditionally accepted offers by the Loup and Platte Valley public power districts to buy the firm’s electric plants at Columbus and North Platte respectively. But the deal required the city councils and 90% of Northwestern’s stockholders and bondholders to agree by Sept. 30, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

That didn’t happen. But Platte Valley was still maneuvering to buy North Platte’s steam-generated power plant — with the intent of leasing or selling the distribution system to the city — at the start of 1939, the year that Northwestern’s much-hated 25-year electric and gas franchise would expire on April 30.

The City Council fired the first shots in January, imposing a 14% electric rate cut by city ordinance — as it had done in 1932 — and joining Platte Valley’s board of directors in officially opposing renewal of the franchise.

In late February, Platte Valley had agreed to sell its Sutherland-generated hydropower to Northwestern for its North Platte customers. As Northwestern shut down its North Platte generating plant, the council voted to put a bond issue of up to $360,000 to build a city-owned distribution system before voters at the April 4 city election.

Voters never got to decide that question, because the utility successfully circulated petitions to ask them whether to give Northwestern an all-new 25-year franchise. As a May 2 special election on the matter approached, North Platte residents vented a quarter-century of frustration.

Ever since 1914, “the people have paid this enormous amount and after twenty-five years we do not own anything, and now comes this same power company asking the people for another huge donation,” charged A.E. Bell in the March 22 issue of the Bulletin.

Mayor George B. Dent Jr. vowed he would not “sit idly by and see the hands of the city’s officials tied for another 25 years.” But Northwestern officials declared in an election-day letter in the Bulletin that defeating the franchise “is but the first step in a carefully conceived plan to drive the company from this city.”

Even before the polls opened that May 2, 269 early ballots had ensured a record-breaking turnout for a North Platte special election. When the votes were counted, Northwestern lost by a 2-to-1 margin, 2,417 votes to 1,241. Majorities in every precinct said “no.”

Negotiations to buy out Northwestern’s North Platte electric interests dragged on until Nov. 1, 1940, when the one-year-old Consumers Public Power District — using funds from a $1.8 million revenue bond issue — bought them and reached a lease-purchase agreement to transfer them to the city of North Platte.

Northwestern, currently styled NorthWestern Energy, remains North Platte’s natural gas supplier today. But while the city paid Consumers $120,000 a year to retire the bonds, the renamed Municipal Light & Power came under the control of a board of public utilities.

In 1953, the City Council combined the city’s electric, water and sewer services into Municipal Light & Water. Consumers gave way in 1970 to NPPD, which continues to supply the electric power distributed by ML&W, a self-supporting “enterprise fund” under the city’s control.

A Gentleman’s legacy

For the past four decades, Interstate 80 motorists driving near Sutherland have seen an impressive structure jutting into the sky to their south: the stacks of coal-fired Gerald Gentleman Station, built by NPPD between 1973 and 1982 as a linchpin of its power-generation network serving North Platte and much of Nebraska.

The station, visible 25 miles away and more, brought hundreds of short-term construction jobs to west central Nebraska — as had the Sutherland and Tri-County projects of the 1930s. Its namesake, Gerald Gentleman of North Platte, oversaw the Sutherland Project’s construction as secretary and general manager.

He wrote in the Daily Bulletin of June 30, 1939, how he had passed “the show window of a North Platte business house” and saw the project’s proposed layout early in 1933, when the Depression was at its worst.

Its projected $7.5 million cost and 2,000-man workforce “impressed me, for at that time business was practically paralyzed,” Gentleman wrote. “Many men were without work, savings had been used up, store buildings were empty in a great many cases, and most business men in this community and others were struggling desperately to keep their business afloat.”

But west central Nebraskans were determined to improve their lives, he added. “It was promoted by the people of the valley,” he said. “It was the people of the valley who interested the Federal Government in the financing of the project. It was the people of the valley who built it, and the measure of success it will attain will be in proportion to the support it receives.”

Eighty years after Gentleman wrote those words, his city, county and region — having taken the supply of modern civilization’s lifeblood into their hands — continue to reap the benefits.

