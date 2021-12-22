Dec. 24, 1941: Canteen To Open Here On Christmas

Miss Rae Wilson’s dream of a canteen to bring happiness and good will to soldier boys passing thru North Platte began to take on reality last evening as more than a score of interested persons met at the chamber of commerce rooms to perfect an organization.

Miss Wilson was named chairman of the group. An executive committee to assist her in the formation of the permanent organization for the duration of the war was named, with Mrs. Ted (Eleanor) Haspel, Mrs. Mike (Rose) Loncar, Mrs. Harold (Marjorie) Langford and Mrs. J.A. (Theresa) Herzog as members.

Mrs. York (Daisy) Hinman Sr. was named treasurer and Miss Edwina Barraclough secretary.

It was agreed by those present the committee should work out all necessary details of the plan, and to that end a meeting will be held at the home of Miss Wilson this evening.

Donations to the amount of $15 have been received by the committee. This fund will be used to purchase treats for soldiers who may pass thru the city Christmas Day.