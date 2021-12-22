 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 1941: Canteen To Open Here On Christmas
Editor's Note

In honor of the 80th anniversary of North Platte’s World War II Canteen, The Telegraph is reprinting key stories from Dec. 17-25, 1941, on the Canteen’s inspiration, organization and Christmas Day opening. (The original North Platte Daily Bulletin merged with this newspaper Nov. 1, 1946.)

For more of North Platte’s wartime newspaper coverage of the Canteen, see our 2019 book “Canteen: As It Happened,” available for sale at The Telegraph, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center.

Miss Rae Wilson’s dream of a canteen to bring happiness and good will to soldier boys passing thru North Platte began to take on reality last evening as more than a score of interested persons met at the chamber of commerce rooms to perfect an organization.

Miss Wilson was named chairman of the group. An executive committee to assist her in the formation of the permanent organization for the duration of the war was named, with Mrs. Ted (Eleanor) Haspel, Mrs. Mike (Rose) Loncar, Mrs. Harold (Marjorie) Langford and Mrs. J.A. (Theresa) Herzog as members.

Mrs. York (Daisy) Hinman Sr. was named treasurer and Miss Edwina Barraclough secretary.

It was agreed by those present the committee should work out all necessary details of the plan, and to that end a meeting will be held at the home of Miss Wilson this evening.

Donations to the amount of $15 have been received by the committee. This fund will be used to purchase treats for soldiers who may pass thru the city Christmas Day.

Tentative plans of the Canteen organization call for volunteers to be on duty at the station 24 hours a day. The Canteen will necessarily be operated from donations by organizations and individuals. The committee plans to contact every club and other organization in the city to that end in the near future.

— Daily Bulletin, Dec. 23, 1941

Thursday: Canteen organizers decide to debut their service on Christmas Day, the first of five that would be celebrated there with service members during and just after the war years.

