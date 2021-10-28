'Fear permeated the darkness': Killings rocked Lincoln County, spurred landmark US Supreme Court trial

Editor's Note This story was originally published in Revisited magazine, Issue 3, fall 2016.

Over 40 years have passed since Lincoln County was rocked by the news of the murders of six members of the Henry Kellie family of Sutherland by Erwin Charles Simants, a man the Kellie family had once befriended.

Some would say that the story of those killings and the subsequent trials — there were two, because of a court decision finding jury tampering in the first trial — stands among the top 10 stories of the 20th century in Lincoln County.

That the story remains at least a matter of annual recollection is evident in the yearly mental evaluations and judicial reviews that state law requires to determine if Simants, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his second trial, should be granted more freedom or even be released from the Lincoln Regional Center, where he has been institutionalized since 1979.

That the story remains alive is evident, too, in that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling pertaining to coverage of the Simants trial remains an item for study in law and journalism schools across the nation.