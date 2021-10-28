'Fear permeated the darkness': Killings rocked Lincoln County, spurred landmark US Supreme Court trial

Over 40 years have passed since Lincoln County was rocked by the news of the murders of six members of the Henry Kellie family of Sutherland by Erwin Charles Simants, a man the Kellie family had once befriended.
Some would say that the story of those killings and the subsequent trials — there were two, because of a court decision finding jury tampering in the first trial — stands among the top 10 stories of the 20th century in Lincoln County.
That the story remains at least a matter of annual recollection is evident in the yearly mental evaluations and judicial reviews that state law requires to determine if Simants, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in his second trial, should be granted more freedom or even be released from the Lincoln Regional Center, where he has been institutionalized since 1979.
That the story remains alive is evident, too, in that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling pertaining to coverage of the Simants trial remains an item for study in law and journalism schools across the nation.
It all began on the evening of Oct. 18, 1975, in Sutherland when five Kellie family members were found dead in their modest home. A sixth family member died shortly after arriving at a North Platte hospital.
The six, representing three generations of the family, were Henry Kellie, 66; his wife, Audrey, 57; their granddaughter Florence, 10; two other grandchildren, Deanna, 7, and Daniel, 5; and their father, David Kellie, 32, who managed to call for an ambulance before he died.
“Fear permeated the darkness of Saturday night and Sunday morning,” The Telegraph reported. “Sutherland huddled behind locked doors while a murder suspect roamed the night.”
A deputy Lincoln County sheriff was quoted in The Telegraph as saying: “Everybody in town who had a gun probably had it loaded and with them or knew where it was.”
The wary and fear-filled vigil ended the following morning when Erwin Charles Simants, 29, living with members of his family next door to the Kellie home, surrendered to authorities.
Simants appeared for the first time in Lincoln County Court on Oct. 20, charged with six counts of first-degree murder. On Oct. 22, as the six caskets of the Kellies were buried in a rural Sutherland cemetery, Simants’ case was sent to district court.
On the heels of the charges, County Judge Ron Ruff issued a gag order blocking the news media and the public from revealing any testimony presented at Simants’ preliminary hearing.
District Judge Hugh Stuart issued another order that placed constraints on press coverage of the trial.
As news media groups, including The Telegraph, appealed the gag order to the Nebraska Supreme Court and then the U.S. Supreme Court, preparations for Simants’ trial were under way.
Simants pleaded innocent to the charges on Nov. 11, and a trial date was set for Jan. 5, 1976.
The uproar over the gag order figured into a Dec. 23 motion by Simants’ attorney to move the trial out of Lincoln County, sequester the jury and close further pretrial hearings to the public and press.
Stuart agreed to isolate the jurors but declined to move the trial. He barred the news media from a hearing on whether to suppress statements by Simants, and Stuart ultimately refused to allow the public and press to attend jury selection.
As Simants’ trial began, he changed his plea, saying he was innocent by reason of insanity.
Testimony in the trial lasted a week. Toward the end of the trial, the jury heard a tape, made shortly after Simants’ arrest, in which he admitted to the murders.
On the tape, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator asked Simants if he could give any reason why he had shot the Kellie family members.
“No reason at all,” Simants replied on the tape.
The case went to the jury on Jan. 16, 1976, after 24 prosecution witnesses and 11 defense witnesses had testified.
Jurors convicted Simants the next day on all six counts of murder. On Jan. 29, Stuart sentenced Simants to death in the electric chair.
Five months later, the news media’s battle over Stuart’s gag order reached a climax when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Nebraska Press Association vs. Stuart. The unanimous ruling written by Chief Justice Warren Burger struck down Stuart’s gag order, saying, “There is nothing that proscribes the press from reporting events that transpire in the courtroom.
“The thread running through all these cases is that prior restraints on speech and publication are the most serious and the least tolerable infringements on First Amendment rights,” Burger wrote.
It seemed for a time that all things invoking the Simants case were over.
Simants had been on death row for two years. Two execution dates were set, then stayed. Appeals to overturn the verdict had been unsuccessful.
Then, two years after Simants was sentenced to death, a new motion was filed contending that Judge Stuart had visited the jurors while they were sequestered and the then-county sheriff, a prosecution witness, had played cards with them.
Simants was granted a new trial.
On Oct. 1, 1979, Simants went on trial for the second time for the murders of the six Kellie family members, this time in Lancaster County. For the second time, Simants pleaded innocent by reason of insanity.
One day shy of the fourth anniversary of the murders of the Kellie family, the Lancaster County jury acquitted Erwin Charles Simants by reason of insanity. Nine days later, the Lincoln County Mental Health Board committed Simants to the Lincoln Regional Center.
He remains there still in 2020, now in his 70s.
Three generations of the Kellie family of Sutherland were murdered on the evening of Oct. 18, 1975: Henry Kellie, 66; Audrey Kellie, 57; David Kellie, 32; Florence Kellie, 10; Deanna Kellie, 7; Daniel Kellie, 5.