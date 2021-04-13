For nearly 150 years, North Platte’s first newspaper has barely been remembered.

It debuted June 4, 1867, and was gone a month later, rolling west with the transcontinental railroad work crews.

North Platte’s early permanent residents remembered it only as the “Pioneer on Wheels” — an inaccurate rendition of its nickname.

But they got the traveling part of it right.

This was the Frontier Index, also known in its time as the “Press on Wheels.”

Its ex-Confederate proprietors, Legh (pronounced Lee) and Fred Freeman, are better known from later stops along the Great Race to Promontory.

If any North Platte issues of their paper survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.

VIPs and generals

Gen. William T. Sherman, who had helped clinch Northern victory in the Civil War with his 1864 “March to the Sea,” wasn’t fond of politicians.

But when several U.S. senators showed up in Omaha in June 1867 to inspect the Union Pacific Railroad’s progress, Sherman — now the Army’s top general in the West — felt obligated to accompany them.

Their party included a New York Times “special correspondent,” whose lengthy dispatch was dated June 5 and appeared in the June 11 Times.

That story’s time references, plus other accounts of Sherman’s presence, confirm the excursion left Omaha June 3 and arrived in North Platte that evening.

“The town of North Platte, where we spent last night, is a fair specimen of the settlements which spring with such rapidity along the newly-constructed line of travel in this western country,” the Times writer said.

The VIPs reboarded their train “about 9 o’clock this morning,” meaning June 4. Just before that, the Times correspondent wrote:

“Today the first number of the Frontier Index, a semi-weekly paper, was issued at North Platte. It is a small but sprightly sheet, and the advent of the Senatorial excursionists signalized its first appearance very happily.”

Kearney roots

It had taken the Freeman brothers awhile to start printing a newspaper in the original home of “Hell on Wheels.”

Born in Virginia, Legh and Fred Freeman had been Confederate telegraph operators. After he was captured in Kentucky, Legh swore fresh allegiance to the United States in October 1864.

He was sent west, followed soon by Fred, to work the telegraph at Fort Kearny. In December 1865, they bought the 3-year-old Kearney Herald from Hiram Brundage and Seth P. Mobley. (The latter would co-found the Platte Valley Independent — today’s Grand Island Independent — in North Platte on Jan. 1, 1870.)

As the U.P. crews passed the fort in August 1866, the Freemans realized “that profit lay in sticking with the railroad,” John A. Lent wrote in “The Press on Wheels,” a Frontier Index history for the Wyoming State Historical Society.

They published the Kearney Herald as late as Oct. 30, 1866, according to a copy on the newspapers.com website.

Then the brothers loaded their roller press onto a wagon, hitched up oxen and drove 100 miles to North Platte.

Bandits stuck them up on the way, Fred Freeman would recall. But “when the raiders found that the freight was only a printing outfit, they left in disgust.”

‘A motley crowd’

Jack and Dan Casement’s U.P. crews had reached and built through Chief Engineer Grenville M. Dodge’s North Platte townsite between Nov. 9 and 24, 1866. The railroad’s first passenger train arrived Dec. 3.

The track gangs built to near O’Fallon’s Bluff near present-day Sutherland before retreating to North Platte, the official “end of track” for the 1866-67 winter.

“Hell on Wheels” took shape around them, crowding the infant town with some 4,000 railroaders, retailers, bartenders, card sharks and prostitutes.

It was “a lively and somewhat picturesque place,” Archibald Adamson wrote in the Evening Telegraph’s 1910 book “North Platte and Its Associations”:

“For with the railroad came a motley crowd of construction camp denizens, amongst whom were roughs, toughs and gamblers, and saloons and questionable resorts were soon doing business in canvas tents, and all manner of hurriedly constructed abodes.”

The U.P. workers had money to burn, because Jack Casement kept them busy building supply facilities for their 1867 campaign and starting the roundhouse, depot and hotel needed for North Platte’s future as a “division point.”

All this gave Fred and Legh Freeman ample reasons to put off reviving their paper.

“Business was just as brisk in North Platte” as at Fort Kearny, Lent wrote, “as long as the town lasted. The Index was very successful printing small circulars and charging $20 per 100 words. In fact, business was so good a new Washington hand-press was substituted for the older roller press.”

By the time the Freemans got down to newspapering, the Casements’ track gangs had moved on.

They reached Ogallala on May 24, 1867, then pressed on toward where Dodge’s surveys told them to leave the South Platte River, just inside Colorado Territory, and start building up Lodgepole Creek back into Nebraska.

But for a time, “some of the ironmen rollicked back to North Platte for Saturday night brawls,” Robert West Howard wrote in his 1962 book “The Great Iron Trail.”

Hidden remnants

The Kearney Herald had appeared Tuesdays and Fridays, a schedule the Freemans kept, based on other papers’ reprints of the Frontier Index’s 1867 North Platte news stories.

Their fourth issue, published June 14, reported on a May 17 Lakota attack on two wagon trains driving 360 head of cattle near the Colorado line seven miles east of Julesburg.

Their account, noting the deaths of three herders and a May 20 U.S. Cavalry counterattack that recovered most of the cattle, was reprinted June 24 by the Daily Missouri Republican.

The Lakota “had killed sixteen of the cattle and were preparing for a big feast, but the surprise was so sudden they made a general stampede, leaving kettles, pans, blankets, etc.,” it said.

On July 10, the Daily Kansas Tribune at Lawrence reprinted a Frontier Index story on “Tiger Bill,” a scout the Casements employed to keep Indians away from the track gangs:

“He is a man of medium height, rather heavy built and muscular, dark hair — cut too close for the Indians to get a convenient hold — dark eyes, and general appearance that of a person who does not know the meaning of fear.”

Packing up

By the time Kansans read about Tiger Bill, the “Press on Wheels” had rolled on.

The U.P. crews completed the line to Julesburg on June 24, and the railroad relocated its “end-of-track” operations there. So did Hell on Wheels.

On July 12, the Leavenworth (Kansas) Times reprinted a June 25 Frontier Index item saying its “next number” would be issued at Julesburg.

“Our city is disappearing as if by some mighty feat of jugglery, and the busy scenes of trade have given way to the sound of the axe and hammer, tearing down houses and business places, which will soon be seen again eighty miles west of here, at Julesburg,” the Freemans wrote.

“It is a novel sight to see a whole town packing up and ‘walking off’ in a single day. Nearly every man who has been engaged in business here is going into business at Julesburg, and most of them on a larger scale than here, and in one week from this time, we shall see Julesburg a livelier business town, larger than was North Platte!”

By the afternoon of June 29, “Hell on Wheels” had “rebuilt in a cottonwood grove along the South Platte and was ready to roar again,” Howard wrote.

About 150 U.P. workers, merchants and settlers remained as founders of permanent North Platte.

When did it leave?

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has a copy of the July 26 Frontier Index at Julesburg. Numbered Vol. I, No. 16, it was printed on brown grocer’s wrapping paper due to a lack of newsprint.

A Library of Congress catalog listing says Vol. I, No. 10, was published at Julesburg on July 5. That date, June 14 and July 26 were Fridays, while June 4 and June 25 were Tuesdays.

It seems definitive that the Freemans debuted the Frontier Index June 4 at North Platte and published at least seven issues here.

But when did they move to Julesburg?

If the Freemans kept their promise in their June 25 issue, the first Julesburg issue appeared Friday, June 28.

But on June 25, British correspondent Henry M. Stanley — who had been in North Platte a month before — wired this from Julesburg to the Missouri Democrat:

“North Platte intends a general exodus to New Julesburg, and next week the new town will have a newspaper, which is to be called the Frontier Index.”

That would be Tuesday, July 2, or Friday, July 5.

Legh Freeman remembered the move in this June 24, 1883, article in his own Union Freeman paper in Butte, Montana:

“One day it (the Index) printed the outside of the paper in North Platte City, dating it Julesburg, then the (press) outfit was put aboard of the cars and after being transported 100 miles was set out on the greensward of the unbroken prairie, a set of tarpaulins stretched over, the locals rustled up, and Julesburg had her paper the same day the outside had been printed 100 miles away.”

But he didn’t say when the move took place.

The Frontier Index left Julesburg in October 1867, saying it was bound for the U.P.’s next winter quarters in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

But it apparently didn’t publish there. Five other “Press on Wheels” locations can be verified: Fort Sanders (between Cheyenne and Laramie), Laramie itself, defunct Benton (east of Rawlins), Green River and finally long-gone Bear River City (southeast of Evanston).

The Frontier Index met its end there.

A fiery end

The Freemans had proclaimed their Democratic politics at every Wyoming stop, regularly employing racist epithets in unsuccessfully urging Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s defeat in the 1868 presidential race.

But they picked the wrong enemies in Bear River City, one of the last “Hell on Wheels” locations.

A vigilante committee there removed three robbers from a jail and hanged them on Nov. 11, 1868. When accused of leading the party, Legh Freeman denied it but wrote in the Nov. 13 index that he and his brother “heartily endorse their action in ridding the community of a set of creatures who are not worthy (of) the name of men.”

After three drunken graders were arrested a week later, the Index’s Nov. 20 issue again denounced the “rowdy and criminal element.”

Before that day was over, 200 graders broke out their comrades and burned the Index’s temporary office to the ground.

Legh Freeman would print other Western papers before his 1915 death, using one of them to report on the Golden Spike ceremony on May 10, 1869, at Promontory Point, Utah. But the journey of his “Press on Wheels” was over.

A July 8, 1876, story in the North Platte Republican preserved its faint local memory.

Editor A.H. Church, calling it the “Pioneer on Wheels,” wrongly traced its first North Platte issue to November 1866 but said its discarded “Gordon Jobber” press “is now in use in the Republican office.”

The paper’s corrupted nickname also appears in Adamson’s 1910 North Platte history and the two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County by Ira L. Bare and William McDonald.

It was just enough to document that the first newspaper in North Platte — like the town itself — blossomed and wilted quickly, leaving fertilizer for its successors, including The North Platte Telegraph, to take root in firmer ground.

