John “Gene” Slattery, “the boy who sold his shirt” starting at age 9 to raise money for North Platte’s World War II Canteen, died Friday at age 90 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

He was the youngest and last surviving major figure in the 1941-46 saga of the Canteen, which served more than 6 million U.S. and Allied service members and involved 55,000 people from 125 Nebraska and Colorado communities in one of the war’s greatest home-front efforts.

“He thought about it so much,” his wife, Anne (Schmidt) Slattery, told The Telegraph Saturday evening. “It was such a major part of his life and made him the man he was.”

Gene Slattery had been ill for some time and recently entered hospice care in Gothenburg, Anne said. The couple had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary June 28.

His funeral will be Wednesday at a to-be-determined time at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ogallala, with the Rev. Bryan Ernest officiating. Burial will be in the Ogallala Cemetery, Anne Slattery said.

Gene was born March 26, 1933, to Margaret and Ben Slattery at Julesburg, Colorado. The family lived near Big Springs in rural Deuel County until 1943, the year he joined his brother, Larry, in raising funds for the Canteen 75 miles east on the Union Pacific line.

“I sold one of my pet roosters at the Ogallala sale barn last Wednesday for the Canteen and received around 23 dollars, I think. … Then I took the other pet rooster to the Julesburg sale born and sold it,” Gene wrote “Miss Canteen” in a letter reprinted in The Telegraph of Jan. 9, 1943.

“I can’t do very much as I am only a little boy, nine years old. I would like to go to North Platte one nice Saturday and help you girls as you are doing great work.”

He would visit them — first on June 18, 1943, then many, many times after.

Gene and Larry sold goats, chickens, scrap metal, Gene’s toys and his pets, sending the funds to the Canteen. He was in Ogallala’s sale barn ring one day when the auctioneer called out: “What are you going to do next — sell the shirt off your back?”

“It just caught me,” Gene told The Telegraph in a story published on May 5, 2019. He thought: “My gosh, that might be a good idea.”

It became his nationwide trademark.

He’d take the shirt off his back. People would bid on it. Sometimes they’d keep the shirt, but most times they gave it back for more rounds of bidding, all to help the Canteen keep meeting and feeding every troop train.

And he didn’t care who he asked to help. On Aug. 21, 1943 — 80 years ago last Monday — a letter arrived with a $5 bill enclosed. It was from Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“My Dear Gene: The President wants you to know how interested he was in learning from your letter that you and your brother are doing so much to help in the great task in which we are now engaged,” wrote Grace Tully, FDR’s private secretary.

Gene had asked Roosevelt to buy a membership in the Canteen’s Dollar-a-Month club. The president declined, but North Platte residents have ever after referred to Gene’s successful solicitation as the only “federal funding” ever received for the all-volunteer Canteen.

The Slatterys moved during 1943 to North Platte, where Gene attended McDaid Elementary School and continued hawking his shirts for Canteen funds every chance he could.

Service visitors to the Canteen wrote him personally. He became a beloved figure to all the volunteers at the 1918 Union Pacific Depot, especially Helen Christ — successor to her neighbor Rae Wilson as Canteen commander — and Jessie Hutchens, the effort’s secretary.

“Those women, they had their arms open” whenever service members came in,” Gene said in 2019, crying at the memory.

“And they hugged them all. It was because their boys were in the service. So it was just like hugging their own kids.”

By the war’s end, Gene had raised more than $2,000 for the Canteen. Omaha’s Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben awarded him its Nebraska youth “Good Neighbor” award in early 1945, and national radio host Morton Downey Sr. named Gene one of the nation’s “Big Little Americans” in summer 1946.

He and his mother, who had been hired at U.P.’s North Platte roundhouse as one of the railroad’s first 10 female employees, remained in North Platte for Gene’s schooling after Ben Slattery bought the family’s longtime farm three miles west of Roscoe late in the war.

On Veterans Day 1947, then 14-year-old Gene met a coast-to-coast “Friendship Train” at Sidney to sell his shirt for relief supplies for Europeans still suffering from the war’s devastation. He raised $130.

Gene graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1952, not long after his father died. Gene returned home to take over and was still farming until recently, his wife said. The Slatterys also lived part-time in North Platte.

Gene and Anne married June 28, 1958, in Julesburg. While continuing to farm, he joined Union Pacific in 1977, working as a Bailey Yard brakeman and switchman and finally as a conductor on trains between North Platte and South Morrill. He retired from U.P. in 1994.

Besides his wife, survivors include children Dr. Mike (Gale) Slattery, a veterinarian in Indianola, Nebraska, and Johnna (Mike) Arensdorf and Dave (Toni) Slattery, all of North Platte; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; and sisters Evelyn Kleinow and Helen Slattery. Evelyn was a WAVE in the U.S. Navy women’s auxiliary during World War II.

Memorials will be to the family, Anne Slattery said. Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.