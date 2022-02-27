If North Platte is a Union Pacific town, why does it have a 'Burlington Boulevard'?

Editor's Note This story originally appeared in the fall 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine.

So if North Platte has been a Union Pacific town for 155 years, why on earth does the city map include a “Burlington Boulevard”?

Because there was a period of time — more than two decades long, in fact — when it seemed it might actually become a two-railroad town.

Imagine that the homes and businesses along First and Second streets, all the way through town from east to west, had been replaced by railroad tracks and a depot only five blocks south of the Union Pacific corridor.

That’s where the Burlington & Missouri Railroad, a forerunner of today’s Burlington Northern Santa Fe, would have run.

It became known during 1906 that Burlington agents had begun buying lots along that strip as right-of-way. Not until April 1912, however, did the U.P.’s historic rival announce its intention to build west from the two railroads’ old junction at Kearney (abandoned in the 1970s) up the Platte and North Platte valleys to join other Burlington lines near Bridgeport.

Its North Platte depot would have been built on the three-block-long strip from Dewey to Walnut streets.

The new line, expected to be finished by 1914, would enhance the Burlington’s growing network in eastern and northern Wyoming as far as Thermopolis. It “will open a long and wide strip of country north of the Platte and North Platte rivers,” The Telegraph wrote on April 11, 1912.

“Many towns will be established,” the story continued, “and the result will be increased business for this city not only from these towns and this country, but from other sections of the northwest thus brought into closer touch.”

In fact, enterprising west central Nebraskans had been laying the groundwork for future riches almost from the time the Burlington started buying up town lots.

Few worked harder or longer than William E. Shuman, a North Platte lawyer who may have been one of the railroad’s real estate representatives. He certainly promoted it like one.

If the town were to have two railroads rather than one, it would need more homes.

As early as 1908, Shuman was regularly advertising lots for sale east of Poplar Street — the easternmost named street in original U.P. Chief Engineer Grenville Dodge’s “Original Town” — and between the U.P. tracks and the expected Burlington frontage along Second Street.

“Many fine homes will be built in this Addition during this year and next,” Shuman said in a June 2 Telegraph ad that offered corner lots for up to $400.

“When the Burlington railroad is built you will find the west end of this city will be a thin slice between the B.& M. and U.P., but the tracks of these railroads will be farther apart in the Trustee’s Addition.”

He kept touting the Burlington’s advent for 20 years. So did the North Platte Semi-Weekly Tribune, which not only sold ads to Shuman but also ran his promotional letters — one of which proclaimed breathlessly on Jan. 28, 1913, that the tracks would arrive “during the present year.”

Not quite, according to a Bridgeport News-Blade item reprinted by The Telegraph on Feb. 20:

“The assurance is given (by Burlington officials) that this gap is an important link in the company’s system and will certainly be built as soon as possible, but whether it can be reached in the year to come is not certain.”

In fact, Burlington officials would quietly continue to expand their right-of-way past the end of World War I. But as the 1920s arrived and wore away, the strip slated for the new tracks remained vacant, still bearing the trees that grew there before the handsome homes they had surrounded had been removed.

Always, always, the word was that the Burlington was coming in a year or so — until July 1928.

Fittingly, the news came from Shuman, who had kept hawking home lots all that time by reminding Tribune readers: “It will not be necessary to cross a railroad to go from any of these lots to the business part of town.”

Now the broker of the Trustee’s and Riverdale additions and Platteview and Tabor’s subdivisions had a new set of properties to sell: the Burlington’s entire 3-mile-long right-of-way.

“Not one city in ten thousand ever has a large tract right through it, held back for more than twenty years while the city grew around it,” he told Tribune readers on July 3, 1928.

“This property will embrace almost every kind of need that the city may have. There will be the best of residence lots in a fine strip of land, running entirely from the eastern limits to the western,” plus business lots between First and Second along Dewey, Locust (later Jeffers) and Pine (later Bailey).

What had happened? Shuman related the story in The Evening Telegraph three days later: The federal Interstate Commerce Commission had declared “that when a new railroad (should be) built into a city, it should be upon the right of way of the old railroad, with a Union Depot.”

That never happened, either. North Platte would remain a U.P. town.

The city, of course, was rather larger in 1928 than it had been in 1906. As the Burlington lots were being snapped up, Shuman wrote in the Aug. 7 Evening Telegraph that city officials had decided to establish a new 100-acre subdivision — Allura Addition — on the site of a circus that had just left town.

It lay south of the never-would-be rail line and East Side City Park (now Memorial Park), with a main street that would connect with East B Street just east of where B and C streets merge.

“Many of these lots,” he wrote, “will front upon what is now known as Burlington Boulevard. This boulevard is the eleven-acre tract which was deeded to the city for storm sewer purposes.”

Thus for the past 90 years, Burlington Boulevard — which itself never carried railroad tracks — has stood as an all-but-forgotten memorial to this city’s railroad history that never was.

