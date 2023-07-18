You’ll find little proof of John Bratt’s presence around North Platte except for his gravestone and autobiography.

He lacks the fame of ranching contemporaries such as William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, M.C. Keith, William Paxton and Harry Haythorn.

Yet Bratt, who served a term as North Platte’s mayor 125 years ago, was a pivotal figure in western Nebraska’s early history of white settlement.

A practitioner of the “open range” concept, he established outposts so his cattle could graze some 1,750 square miles across the region.

“His ranch consisted of southwest Nebraska,” said Jim Griffin, director/curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum. “He really needs to be remembered as one of the people who helped settle this area.”

Even before founding his Home Ranch in 1870, Bratt had played roles on other national stages — Abraham Lincoln’s last funeral, the fading Oregon Trail, Red Cloud’s War and the building of the transcontinental railroad.

“It’s just amazing,” Griffin said. “He was right there for all the big stuff.”

Living history

Bratt, born Aug. 9, 1842, in Leek, England, left behind his memoir, “Trails of Yesterday,” when he died in North Platte at age 84 on June 15, 1918.

Published in 1921 by his widow, Elizabeth Burke Bratt, it reappeared in 1980 under the University of Nebraska Press’ Bison Books imprint and with an introduction by the late North Platte Western author Nellie Snyder Yost.

A minister’s son, Bratt boarded a steamship at Liverpool for New York at age 21 on June 22, 1864. He had been apprenticed to a merchant for five years at age 12 and then owned his own Manchester store for four more.

Despite the Civil War, he wrote, he wanted to go to America “where one man was as good as another and where I would not be obliged to bow and doff my hat to the country squire and give him three-fourths of the road.”

He found his way to Chicago by mid-August 1864, where he built up his British nest egg through transactions on the Chicago Board of Trade.

He boarded the assassinated Lincoln’s funeral train in Chicago in May 1865 as a Board of Trade representative on its last leg of its journey from Washington, D.C., to Springfield, Illinois.

He left Chicago that fall to seek even greater fortune in New Orleans. Unfortunately for Bratt, he took a steamship from New York rather than a steamboat down the Mississippi River.

The Victor was wrecked by an October 1865 storm off the Virginia coast, costing him “nearly every dollar I had in the world.”

He started his journey over. After finding manual work building levees in Louisiana, Bratt steamed up the Mississippi to St. Louis in early 1866.

Bullwhacking west

He continued up the Missouri to Nebraska City, leaving there in mid-May as a bullwhacker for a freighting team. Bound for U.S. Army forts on Wyoming’s Bozeman Trail, it first visited Forts Kearny, McPherson and Laramie during the last big year of traffic on the Oregon-California Trail.

“Trails of Yesterday” colorfully describes Bratt’s adventures before he found his way back to Lincoln County.

He hauled wood and hay first from Fort Phil Kearny, encountering Red Cloud’s Lakota bands battling to close it and nearby forts, and then from Fort Mitchell near Scott’s Bluffs.

Bratt by then was working for freighters Isaac Coe and Levi Carter. The latter was also a partner of John and Jeremiah Gilman, owners of an Oregon Trail “road ranch” southeast of Brady.

Bratt ran a store and hauled wood for railroad ties for them in southeast Wyoming as Jack and Dan Casement’s Union Pacific crews built the railroad there in 1867 and 1868.

Another hay-hauling assignment for Coe & Carter brought Bratt back to Fort McPherson in July 1869. There he met Cody, assigned there as a civilian Army scout two months earlier.

New work awaited Bratt after his delivery. “Mr. John Gilman wanted me to go with the Gilman Brothers, while Coe & Carter desired that I remain with them,” he wrote.

“I chose the latter. … All members of the firm had implicit confidence in my honesty.” And Coe had “insisted that I join them in the cattle business.”

Home base

Receiving a Coe & Carter herd “of several thousand head” of Texas cattle at Fort Kearny, Bratt wintered the weakest 500 head near Wood River before driving them west. The rest went right away to near Fort McPherson.

Once Bratt drove the others to Lincoln County in summer 1870, he bought out one John Wait’s share of the overall herd and formed John Bratt & Co. with Coe and Carter at Wait’s camp near “Point Lookout,” later Sioux Lookout.

That fall, Bratt began building a ranch house and stables with “strong corrals and branding chutes” and sod walls 4 to 6 feet thick “with port holes to enable us to stand off an attack by Indians.”

He occupied the ranch house, with a sod and dirt roof over cedar rails, on Christmas Day 1870.

Those structures are long gone, but Bratt’s Home Ranch can be located — with one slight correction — by his description in “Trails of Yesterday.”

He said it stood “on Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 30, just north of the old Jack Morrow Road Ranch, south of Fremont Slough, being about four miles southeast of North Platte City and about 14 miles west of Fort McPherson.”

The rest of his description, confirmed by records at the Lincoln County Register of Deeds’ Office, shows he meant Section 13 of Township 13.

John Bratt & Co. bought the section from U.P. on July 9, 1872, and eventually acquired parts of seven bordering sections between the South Platte River and State Farm Road.

From Interstate 80’s Hidden Lakes Road overpass just east of Exit 179, one can look southeast over Bratt’s Home Ranch — though trees along Fremont Slough partly block the view of the cornfields and bluffs beyond.

No obvious signs remain of the “strong cedar mortised posts and red cedar rails, four rails to an 8-foot pommel,” that Bratt’s hands built on three sides to fence in the Home Ranch.

But two of those 1870 posts can be seen at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, one of them etched with the words “Correl (sic) Gate Post Bratt Ranch 1870.”

Claiming a cattle empire

Some 10,000 to 15,000 head of cattle bearing Bratt’s Circle brand, he said, initially grazed “from the Platte River to the Republican and from Fort McPherson on the east to Fort Sedgwick on the west” near Julesburg, Colorado.

Controlling that much range required careful choices of land. A rancher would buy, claim as homesteads or just occupy selected parcels controlling surface water for miles around. The federal government and the railroads let herds graze land yet unsettled by whites.

Bratt set up several satellite ranches or temporary “cow camps,” including “one at Fox Creek, one at the mouth of Curtis Creek, one at the head of the Medicine and Red Willow creeks,” an obscure one “near Bishop’s old ranch” and “one near O’Fallon’s Bluffs” near Sutherland.

Medicine Creek rises east of Dickens, while Red Willow Creek does likewise in northeast Perkins County. Fox and Curtis creeks join Medicine Creek in Frontier County east of Curtis.

To advance his livestock interests, Bratt joined in organizing Frontier County on Jan. 18, 1872, and was one of its charter commissioners.

His Fox Creek ranch stood among rolling hills in southeast Lincoln County, about 10 miles north of Curtis. John Bratt & Co. owned parts of two separate sections near the creek.

Bratt “proved up” on June 28, 1895, on a 136½-acre tree claim about 3½ miles northeast of Sutherland. It bore a satellite ranch near the mouth of another key grazing resource: Birdwood Creek.

Yost says Bratt was western Nebraska’s first cattleman to graze livestock north of the North Platte River — though records differ as to when.

“He has been engaged in moving a large herd of his cattle on the north side, near the Birdwood,” the North Platte Republican wrote on Dec. 13, 1873.

“Trails of Yesterday” says Bratt drove cattle there after a prairie fire south of the Platte that he dates to fall 1874. That rangeland “was so solidly burned that I knew it would be impossible to winter our cattle on it,” he wrote.

During the drive, Bratt and his hands camped on a “strip of land between the (North) Platte River and Birdwood Creek” — on or close to the tree claim.

Growing west and north

In 1882, Bratt bought out the Sandhills ranching partnership of Cody and Frank North, commander of the U.S. Army’s Pawnee Scouts. A cabin from their headquarters, near the headwaters of the Dismal River’s south branch in northwest McPherson County, stands at North Platte’s Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

That move let Bratt graze cattle across parts of McPherson, Grant and Arthur counties. But his largest land acquisition was yet to come.

He bought 123,673 acres of Union Pacific land in Keith County north of the North Platte in 1885, giving him access to rangeland between Birdwood and Whitetail creeks. The latter joins the river east of today’s Kingsley Dam.

For building the transcontinental railroad, Union Pacific had received alternate sections of land to sell within 10 miles of each side of its mainline. The others could be homesteaded or bought from the federal government.

Ranchers couldn’t fence in public lands. But Bratt declares in “Trails of Yesterday” that his hands fenced in his railroad land, “thus enclosing with the government sections nearly 250,000 acres, but we never built a stick of fence on government land.”

During Bratt’s first cattle drive to Birdwood Creek, he had “decided to put a west camp” somewhere near Whitetail Creek. He also found “lots of good cedar timber” farther north near the Dismal’s twin headwaters.

“It was to me an ideal cattle country with plenty of shelter, and I determined, after looking it over, that it should be our range,” Bratt wrote decades later.

Trail, social and public life

All told, Bratt’s land holdings and cow camps opened up “a range 24 miles east and west by 73 north and south,” Yost wrote in her 1966 book “The Call of the Range,” a history of the Nebraska Stock Growers Association.

Bratt, a founder of that ancestor of today’s Nebraska Cattlemen, took part in annual roundups with his hands to separate Circle-branded cattle from those of other open-range ranchers.

Keith, a partner with Bratt, set up his Pawnee Springs Ranch east of North Platte. But Paxton had established his Ogallala Land & Cattle Co.’s Keystone Ranch — which still exists — near Bratt’s Keith County holdings. Haythorn launched his family’s 139-year-old ranch west of Arthur in 1884.

Bratt sometimes led cattle drives up the Texas Trail to stock his spreads. The trail ended at the U.P. loading pens at Ogallala, making the village a rowdy summer cowtown from 1874 to 1885.

“In these days Ogallala was a wide-awake, wild and sometimes wicked town,” he wrote, where he had “many times seen as many as 50,000 cattle” grazing 15 miles east, west and south.

As he built up his cattle empire, the 33-year-old Bratt married Elizabeth Burke near Fort McPherson on May 18, 1875. Her father, John, had run his own Oregon Trail road ranch near the fort. The couple had four daughters: Elizabeth, Jessie, Grace and Nell.

Bratt finished second as an unwilling candidate for Nebraska state representative in 1876 but won two separate terms on the North Platte school board, one apparently in the late 1870s and the other in 1888.

Retirement and mayoralty

Cattle with Bratt’s Circle brand had fed the Army garrisons at Fort McPherson and North Platte Station and the Lakota agencies at today’s Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. He also ran a meat market on Front Street.

But more and more settlers were coming in. A disastrous January 1887 blizzard killed millions of head of cattle across the Great Plains. A catastrophic drought followed in the early 1890s.

Starting in about 1892, Yost wrote, Bratt’s approximately 130,000 deeded acres, 15,000 head of cattle and 900 head of horses were “gradually closed out in farm-sized pieces.”

“When he got out of the cattle business, he got out at the right time, too, before it crashed,” Griffin said.

On July 19, 1896, the new Daily Telegraph said Bratt had sold his livestock and land in Lincoln and Keith counties to a “large company of eastern capitalists” led by William and J.H. Turpie of Toledo, Ohio. An Omaha Bee article listed the price as for $250,000 (equaling $9.05 million in 2023).

“We hope the sale will not cause the removal of John Bratt, as he has always been one of our enterprising, public-spirited citizens who has done his full share toward improving and developing the country and our people could ill afford to lose him,” The Telegraph wrote.

Bratt would soon heed such sentiments. On March 16, 1898, North Platte Republicans nominated him — a self-proclaimed Democrat — for mayor.

His acceptance letter said he would seek to pay off a city legal judgment won by North Platte Water Works and had agreed to run only after being assured that “politics were not considered and that no promises as to future policy would be exacted.”

But in his memoir, Bratt wrote: “I must have been seeking trouble when I consented to become a candidate.”

He wrote that North Platte “was run ‘loose’” and was a city where “gambling was a recognized vocation and drunks on the streets were a common sight. Immoral houses were numerous … Saloons were run without restraint.”

He told “a delegation of nonpartisan businessmen” that all that would have to change. “The city marshal and police would be given their orders and obey them or resign.”

Bratt defeated P.H. Sullivan and Franklin Peale with 60.5% of the vote. But North Platte newspapers, though they reported on City Council meetings, cited Bratt infrequently in his official capacity over the next two years.

Bratt wrote that “the churches and good citizens of North Platte” helped city officials “stamp out these evils.” Marshal Dick H. Davis had driven out “the gamblers and the hoodlums,” who had tried to kill Davis but failed because “they did not know their man.”

City officials paid off one-fourth of the Water Works judgment and nearly half of North Platte’s floating indebtedness during his term, according to “Trails of Yesterday” and newspaper accounts.

Bratt wrote that he was asked to seek re-election in 1900 and “was re-elected by a good majority,” though he later declined to seek a third term.

But newspaper accounts and City Council minutes don’t agree. Voters elected H.S. White as successor to Bratt, who wasn’t listed on the 1900 ballot but did receive 57 write-in votes in 1902.

In his farewell City Council address, Bratt made no mention of his anti-immorality campaign. Gambling, prostitution and related vices remained notorious in North Platte — later dubbed “Little Chicago” — until voters in 1951 elected a reform ticket led by Mayor Kirk Mendenhall.

Legacy

Bratt had many business interests anyway. He built three downtown business buildings and had helped to found a creamery company, a milling and elevator company, a local board of trade and even a North Platte version of Omaha’s Union Stock Yards.

He went into real estate, running a firm eventually called Bratt & Goodman at 110 E. Front St. Son-in-law Edward R. Goodman, son of Buffalo Bill’s sister Julia, was a partner.

Bratt’s storefront is long gone, lost to the 1970s “urban renewal” that tore down three blocks of buildings for Parkade Plaza. Also gone is the Bratt home at 412 W. Fourth St., now the site of Region II Human Services’ Liberty House assisted-living facility.

Elizabeth Bratt, their daughters and two sons-in-law were with Bratt when he died at his home. They published his autobiography three years later.

He lived an active life until three days before his death, they wrote. “Often when urged by his family to publish this, he would remark, ‘Some day when I have more time I will rewrite it and put on the finishing touches.’ But this time never came.”

The Bratt family plot sits near the tip of the westernmost curve of the North Platte Cemetery’s access road. Elizabeth Bratt wouldn’t join John there until after her death at age 84 on Aug. 29, 1937.

Bratt was inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame’s Hall of Great Westerners in 1958, joining Cody, Edward Creighton and North as charter members from Nebraska. Paxton was inducted in 1961 and Keith in 1962.

Longtime Semi-Weekly Tribune editor and Telegraph columnist Ira L. Bare called Bratt “a man of indomitable energy (and) tireless worker” in his Tribune obituary on June 18, 1918.

“On the range or on the roundup,” he “was the pacemaker for all the men” and “asked no cowboy to brave a storm he was not willing to brave himself …

“From all viewpoints he was a useful man to the community; and it can be truthfully said that no one had greater influence than Mr. Bratt in the transformation of this section from the crudeness of a cattle country to its present status of modernity.”