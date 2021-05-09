Lake Maloney approaches 75th anniversary of dedication, naming

A significant anniversary lies around the corner as Lake Maloney greens up this spring.
Though built a decade earlier, the “Regulating Reservoir” south of North Platte on the New Deal-era Sutherland Project wasn’t dedicated and given its name until June 2, 1946.
If you want to see the site where it happened, look to the left on North Lake Road’s northbound leg for a circle of now-towering evergreens above a stone monument.
Its bronze plaque, so weathered that the inscription is hard to read, pays tribute to the early 20th-century businessman who helped make the lake possible.
William R. Maloney, a native Iowan, came to North Platte at age 16 in 1898. After two years as a Union Pacific Railroad brakeman, he became a clerk at the one-time Ginn & Weigand furniture store and funeral home that C.A. Howe purchased in 1901.
Howe soon sent Maloney to Omaha to learn the undertaking trade. Maloney bought into the business after his 1904 return, eventually becoming sole owner of W.R. Maloney Co. after Howe’s death in 1913.
He operated from two once-connected Canteen District buildings: the Howe/Maloney Building at 413-15 N. Dewey St., currently occupied by CR Rustic, and the Maloney Building at 214 E. Fifth St., now Wilkinson Development’s headquarters.
A charter member of North Platte’s Rotary (now Noon Rotary) and Elks clubs, Maloney also was a Knights of Columbus president, a city councilman, a First National Bank vice president and an incorporator of the board that built St. Mary’s Hospital (now the Craft State Office Building).
The lake bears his name due to Maloney’s role as a charter director of the Platte Valley Public Power & Irrigation District, builder of the Sutherland Project and a predecessor to Nebraska Public Power District.
Completed in 1936, the canal system diverts North Platte River water from below Kingsley Dam through Sutherland Reservoir and Maloney. It returns to the South Platte River near North Platte Community College’s North Campus, not far from the Platte’s forks.
Despite its launching point near Lake McConaughy, the Sutherland Project is separate from the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s “Tri-County Project” centered on 80-year-old Kingsley, Lake Mac and Lake Ogallala.
For its first 10 years, North Platte’s lake was simply referred to by its purpose: Storage to regulate the flow of water through the Sutherland Project’s still-existing hydroelectric plant between the lake and the South Platte.
But when the 62-year-old Maloney suddenly died of a heart attack on June 1, 1945, the Platte Valley Public Power board voted before the month was out to name the “Regulating Reservoir” after him.
Board members announced their decision at a meeting of the Rotary Club, which Maloney helped found in 1920. It reached its centennial last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotary members sponsored the monument to Maloney, dedicated on a raw Sunday afternoon a year and a day after his death.
“His life was an exemplification of the motto — ‘Service Above Self,’” the plaque reads.
Already by then, the lake was beginning to fulfill its promise as “an ideal place for recreation,” The Telegraph wrote in a front-page editorial on June 4, 1946.
Building the Sutherland Project “was far from easy sailing, and it was in surmounting these early difficulties that ‘Bill’ Maloney stepped into the breach and kept the project that was so dear to him from being broken on the rocks.”
Many of Maloney’s varied and lovely trees date to those early years, according to a 1990 NPPD history of the reservoir.
“Early pictures of the lake area, taken as the first waters entered, show not a tree in sight,” it said. But 30,000 trees and shrubs were planted in 1940 and 1941, most of them “donated by public-spirited citizens.”
Scouts BSA, Girl Scout and Camp Fire camps line the shores. Lake Maloney Golf Club sits south of the lake. Hunters and avid ice fishers pick up the slack when Maloney isn’t offering a nearby, quieter warm-weather alternative to Kingsley’s twin lakes an hour to the west.
Though Maloney now boasts hundreds of permanent residents, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers picnic, camping, boating and swimming access on the east side and at Kansas Point near the northwest inlet.
And the ever-growing trails system in and near North Platte already offers an easier trek than Lincoln County Tribune Publisher Wilson Tout faced one Friday afternoon in the first days of the “Regulating Reservoir.”
From the outlet gate on the lake’s east side, Tout walked the shoreline counterclockwise to the inlet, he told his readers on Sept. 10, 1936.
“The high spot of the afternoon was the discovery of an American Pipit and watching it for 20 minutes before it flew away,” he wrote.
“This is a small, thrush-like bird which walks instead of hops along the ground. It is found all over this section in migration, but this was the first one I had ever seen.