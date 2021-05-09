Lake Maloney approaches 75th anniversary of dedication, naming

If You Go

Lake Maloney State Recreation Area

» Location (from downtown North Platte): 7.6 miles south and west, U.S. Highway 83 and North Lake Road; 9.6 miles west, south and east, West Fourth Street, Buffalo Bill Avenue and North Lake Road

» Telephone: 308-535-8025

» Admission: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission vehicle permit required; separate fees for camping (200 primitive, 56 Electric Plus RV pads)