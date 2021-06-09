Moving Nebraskaland Days to North Platte was no simple feat

As 1967 ended, North Platte had acquired the 52-acre site south of Scout’s Rest. But the first Nebraskaland Days celebration was moved up from August to June 1968 because the state hadn’t yet taken bids to build the Wild West Arena. Further delays in state funding followed, and the 5,300-seat grandstand wouldn’t be ready until 1971.

The community formed an eight-member Nebraskaland Days board, which has run the event from that day to this. Its original members included the late Jim Seacrest, whose family owned The Telegraph and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald until it sold them to the Omaha World-Herald in 2000.

To help cover the festival’s initial $45,950 North Platte budget, the Nebraskaland Days board began selling memberships — with Gov. Norbert Tiemann being among the first to buy. “It went well because we found some of our board members knew how to hit people up,” Whitaker said.

Then a crisis arose: General chairman James Hanson, who was Northwestern Bell Telephone Co.’s top North Platte executive, was transferred out of town. Whitaker, only 30 years old but with previous experience on the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee, was asked in February to step in.

He was stunned at what he had gotten himself into.