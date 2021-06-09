Moving Nebraskaland Days to North Platte was no simple feat

Nebraska’s centennial year of 1967 was a year the state and its infant tourism industry had prepared for the entire decade.
For North Platte, it was a year of anticipation of taking over the state’s biggest celebration of all — though not that year.
City leaders rejoiced in November 1966 when the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission chose William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s hometown as the permanent site of the official “statewide celebration”: Nebraskaland Days.
The commission, which had previewed the event with a 1964 parade, debuted the originally week-long festival in 1965 and repeated it in 1966. All those were held in Lincoln, which also successfully lobbied to keep the festival’s centennial edition in the state capital.
That’s why 2017 marked the 50th edition, not the golden anniversary, of Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.
As it happened, the city needed every bit of that extra year, said former Mayor Jim Whitaker, who served as general chairman for the first North Platte edition in 1968.
But “we got all our bills paid and got everything done better than we believed it could ever happen,” he said.
Nebraskaland Days emerged from a massive effort in the 1960s, sparked by six-year Gov. Frank Morrison of McCook, to start monetizing the state’s tourism resources. Numerous communities invested in museums, recreational attractions and community festivals as the centennial approached.
In North Platte, the tourism thrust prompted residents to ensure that Scout’s Rest Ranch, the home base of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Wild West Show, wouldn’t succumb to the ravages of time.
The heart of the one-time 2,700-acre ranch had been owned since 1927 by rancher Henry Kuhlmann, whose family lived in Cody’s mansion for some years. The crumbling Scout’s Rest buildings were saved in 1960 after a fund drive led by the Lincoln County Historical Society matched a $75,000 state appropriation.
After extensive restoration, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park was dedicated in June 1965 — the same month Nebraska’s capital city kicked off the first Nebraskaland Days.
The inaugural event had the primary events still identified with June in North Platte: a rodeo, the Nebraskaland Days Parade, the Frontier Revue musical presentation and a beauty pageant.
The Buffalo Bill Award, given to a film or television actor identified with the West and family entertainment, also debuted with the 1965 festival. Dale Robertson, star of the TV series “Tales of Wells Fargo,” received the first bust of Cody, followed by Charlton Heston in 1966 and Chuck Connors in 1967. The award was given annually until 2007.
In founding Nebraskaland Days, the Game and Parks Commission didn’t necessarily intend to keep the event in Lincoln. In July 1966, it invited 25 communities, including North Platte, to submit bids to become the permanent home.
Among other criteria, the commission said the winning town would have to provide “a first-class rodeo arena” with a minimum of 5,000 seats, a 2,000-stall parking lot, carnival grounds, 350-unit campground and a 1,000-person dance pavilion. It also had to commit to ongoing financial support and “a total community effort.”
Five cities submitted bids: Lincoln, North Platte, Ogallala, Valentine and McCook. But North Platte had some built-in advantages, starting with its status as the Nebraska hometown of Buffalo Bill — whose legacy was imprinted throughout the first editions in the state capital.
It didn’t hurt that Game and Parks officials already had been talking with North Platte officials about building a permanent show arena to complement the brand-new park at Scout’s Rest, said Whitaker, who grew up in North Platte and returned in 1963 to help manage his father’s downtown furniture store.
North Platte’s official bid, submitted by late October, proposed that the city and state share costs to build what became the Wild West Arena just south of Scout’s Rest, on land once part of Cody’s ranch.
But it took a bold gamble by Mayor Kenneth Huebner to put North Platte over the top, said Whitaker, now 80. When city leaders presented their bid, Huebner told Game and Parks Commission members that the city government would provide $25,000 to help stage the event.
There was just one catch, Whitaker said: Huebner hadn’t asked the City Council first.
“I think he probably had his heart pounding when he told (the council) what he had pledged to do,” he said. “But, of all things, nobody complained.”
The City Council voted the money. Meanwhile, Lincoln hedged its bet by notifying Game and Parks that though the capital city hoped to keep Nebraskaland Days permanently, the commission ought to keep it there at least for the centennial year of 1967.
When the commission met on Nov. 15, 1966, it voted 4-3 to keep the festival’s centennial edition in Lincoln — and 4-3 to move it permanently to North Platte in 1968.
While Lincoln put on its last edition of Nebraskaland Days in June 1967, North Platte leaders were beginning to grapple with the celebration’s transfer west.
The rodeo founded in Lincoln would naturally give way to the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, which traces itself to Cody’s “Old Glory Blowout” of July 4, 1882. Historians consider that event America’s first spectator rodeo as well as the inspiration for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.
Whitaker said North Platte’s experience with putting on rodeos — and its status as rodeo’s birthplace — was a crucial factor in bringing Nebraskaland Days west. Though Lincoln put on a decent rodeo, he said, “they just didn’t have that interest or ability to put on a rodeo like we’d been doing for a long, long time.”
The annual Buffalo Bill Rodeo Parade was transformed into the Nebraskaland Days Parade, Whitaker said. The Miss Nebraskaland pageant merged in 1975 with the older Buffalo Bill Rodeo Queen pageant, which dated to 1949. But North Platte became the permanent home in 1985 of the independent Miss Nebraska pageant, held earlier in June.
The combined Nebraskaland Days/Buffalo Bill Rodeo Queen contest bowed out in 1991, when the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition moved from Burwell and permanently became part of Nebraskaland Days.
While in Lincoln, Whitaker said, the Frontier Revue consisted of performing acts brought into Lincoln from across the state. That format continued for North Platte’s inaugural Nebraskaland Days, he said, but it proved unworkable in the show’s temporary home at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The Wild West Arena wouldn’t be open until 1971.
North Platte leaders in 1969 approached Sidney physician Dr. James E. Thayer, who wrote historical-based songs on the side and had been supplying original music for the Crystal Palace Revue at Ogallala’s Front Street — another product of Nebraska’s 1960s tourism boom.
Thayer would write an all-new show initially focusing on North Platte’s railroad heritage, later folding in some of his Front Street tunes and new songs about farm and ranch life. He continued to assemble the Frontier Revue every year but two until his death in early 2011. The show still features Thayer’s songs.
As 1967 ended, North Platte had acquired the 52-acre site south of Scout’s Rest. But the first Nebraskaland Days celebration was moved up from August to June 1968 because the state hadn’t yet taken bids to build the Wild West Arena. Further delays in state funding followed, and the 5,300-seat grandstand wouldn’t be ready until 1971.
The community formed an eight-member Nebraskaland Days board, which has run the event from that day to this. Its original members included the late Jim Seacrest, whose family owned The Telegraph and the Scottsbluff Star-Herald until it sold them to the Omaha World-Herald in 2000.
To help cover the festival’s initial $45,950 North Platte budget, the Nebraskaland Days board began selling memberships — with Gov. Norbert Tiemann being among the first to buy. “It went well because we found some of our board members knew how to hit people up,” Whitaker said.
Then a crisis arose: General chairman James Hanson, who was Northwestern Bell Telephone Co.’s top North Platte executive, was transferred out of town. Whitaker, only 30 years old but with previous experience on the Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee, was asked in February to step in.
He was stunned at what he had gotten himself into.
“It was something that I didn’t imagine was going to be quite so complicated, because nobody gave me anything” to work with, he said. When he discussed the event committees with board members, “I said, ‘Who are the chairmen of all these things?’ Nobody knew. … ‘Has anyone met with any people yet?’ ‘No, we haven’t yet.’”
The board had put off planning events other than the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, The Telegraph had reported in December, until it was clear whether the new arena could be built in time. The county fairgrounds had been lined up as Nebraskaland Days’ temporary home. But now time was running out.
Whitaker sat up all that night at the kitchen table of his North Platte home, sketching out checklists for every committee other than those for the rodeo and parade.
“It was probably until 6 or 7 in the morning when I got those all done,” he said. But “I was a little wary, because most of them were older than I was and I’m telling them what to do. I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing to tell them — because I made it up.”
Whitaker gave organizers his to-do lists the next night. “I said, ‘I want you to read this. You know what needs to be done for certain things. You can add to it, you can subtract, but I want them back by next week and if you don’t have your chairmen lined up, tell us and we’ll help each other, because we need to get this going.’
“They were wonderful.”
Those initial Nebraskaland Days organizers worked hard to pull the event together, said Whitaker, particularly board member Dale Studley and celebration co-chairman Bob Gambs.
Dick Schaffer, editor of Nebraskaland magazine and the celebration’s original brainchild, also helped out by writing the script for the parade and offering advice.
“He was out here making it easier for all of us,” Whitaker said.
Nebraskaland Days’ first North Platte edition took place June 17-23, 1968, launched with the high-noon firing of a black-powder cannon. More than 100 groups appeared in the parade, which drew an estimated 20,000 spectators.
Alice Marie Weil, a student at North Platte Junior College (now North Platte Community College), was crowned Miss Nebraskaland. Leif Erickson, star of the TV series “The High Chaparral,” collected the first Buffalo Bill Award given in Cody’s hometown. The Buffalo Bill Rodeo drew 13,075 spectators for its four-day run at the fairgrounds.
And many smaller events dotted the week-long festival calendar, as they still do. As befits Nebraska’s annual statewide celebration, the state’s 150th birthday received special attention during the 2017 festival, said David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days’ current executive director.
Fudge, a 1991 North Platte High School graduate, said he first became involved with the event as a teenage parade volunteer. He said he aims to make sure North Platte residents appreciate Nebraskaland Days’ special status.
“I’ve kind of made it my mission to remind people of that,” he said. “We’re really trying to give our community a sense of pride that it is something we were entrusted with and something I think we produce fairly well in our community.”