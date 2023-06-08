North Platte’s 157-year-long association with the Union Pacific Railroad is covered in the latest book by local historian Ruby Coleman.

“North Platte: Wheels and Rails” begins with the 1862 passage of the Pacific Railroad Act, followed by the building of the first transcontinental railroad that reached the new North Platte townsite in November 1866.

The book’s chapters include the histories of early North Platte-based railroaders and highlights of U.P.’s relationship with the city to the present era of Bailey Yard.

Individual chapters tell the stories of the railroad’s two presidents associated with North Platte: homegrown World War II-era leader William M. Jeffers and 1960s chief Edd Bailey, namesake of the world’s largest rail classification yard.

Coleman’s book is available locally at Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive, and online for $18.59 per copy via amazon.com.